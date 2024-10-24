🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A man from Wilkes-Barre was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking fentanyl.

Kevin “Hat” Jones, 40, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion to 15 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl. Jones was sentenced Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jones was convicted by a federal jury following a four-day trial in June of distributing more than 400 grams of fentanyl.

Jones was one of 15 people indicted in February 2023, for trafficking fentanyl in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Jones and co-conspiractors obtained pills containing fentanyl from co-conspirators in Arizona, according to Karam.