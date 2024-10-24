🔊 Listen to this

LAUREL RUN — State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski and Sen. Marty Flynn on Thursday announced a series of significant improvements along Laurel Run Road aimed at facilitating the safe movement of overweight trucks to Pine Run Road.

The legislators said these enhancements are designed to improve safety, visibility and navigation for truck drivers and local residents alike.

Some of those improvements are:

• Additional signage with flashers: New signs with flashing lights have been installed to effectively alert truck drivers to the designated truck route along Pine Run Road.

• Signage for Pine Run Road: Enhanced signage has been placed to help truck drivers locate Pine Run Road more easily.

• Upgraded guide rail: The guide rail along Laurel Run Road has been upgraded to improve safety for all road users.

• Tree trimming: Essential tree trimming has been conducted to ensure proper sight distance for all road signage.

• Road Maintenance on Pine Run Road: PennDOT crews have performed base repairs, seal coat and fog seal on Pine Run Road to enhance the roadway’s condition and safety for truck traffic.

• Mast arm with chime system: A mast arm was installed, as an additional warning device. A chime system will be installed to further alert truck drivers if their truck height is greater than the designated height for this road.

• Resurfacing of Laurel Run Road: Comprehensive resurfacing work is currently being undertaken to improve the driving surface.

• Truck pavement markings: Newly designed truck pavement markings, including turn arrows, will be installed along Laurel Run Road to guide drivers safely.

“These improvements represent PennDOT’s commitment to enhancing safety and operational efficiency for the trucking industry while addressing community concerns,” said Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre. “We recognize the importance of maintaining safe roads for all vehicles, especially heavy trucks. These enhancements will not only improve safety but also support our local economy by facilitating efficient transportation.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of both truck drivers and local residents is a top priority, and these upgrades to Laurel Run Road are an essential step in that direction.”

Sen. Flynn said, “By improving the infrastructure and visibility along the critical route, we are making the roadways safer and more accessible for all. I’m proud of the collaboration with Rep. Pashinski and PennDOT in bringing these much-needed improvements to our community. This project enhances road safety, while also helping to support our local economy by improving the efficiency of goods transportation through the area.”

Both Pashinski and Flynn encourage all drivers to remain alert and adhere to signage while traveling through the area.

Pashinski and Flynn also thanked Rich Roman from PennDOT and his team for all the time and effort they put in to making this stretch of roadway safer and more drivable for residents and visitors alike.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.