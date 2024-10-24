Road closures will be in place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The City of Wilkes-Barre, Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, and the Diamond City Partnership will hold a trick-or-treating event in Downtown Wilkes-Barre from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

South Main Street between Northampton Street and Public Square and Public Square from West Market Street, to South Main Street, and East Market Street will be closed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow attendees to safely trick or treat.

Businesses and organizations participating as candy stops, along with Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown, Wilkes-Barre City Council, Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, and Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department, include:

• Cumulus Media.

• Circles on the Square.

• Diamond City Partnership.

• Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association.

• Dual Dragon Karate.

• Hapkido TaeKwonDo Institute.

• JCP Penney Portraits.

• Smiles4Keeps.

• Lodge No. 61 Free & Accepted Masons.

• The Wright Center for Community Health.

• Times Leader.

• United Way of Wyoming Valley.