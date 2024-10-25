🔊 Listen to this

COURTDALE — A woman was arraigned Friday on allegations she threatened to stab three people during a domestic disturbance inside a residence on Cooper Street.

Courtdale police with assistance from police from Larksville, Edwardsville and Plymouth responded to reports of a possible stabbing at the home of Teisha Marie Powell, 28, at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to court records.

Three people told police Powell was intoxicated and became angry during a conversation. Powell picked up two kitchen knives and chased a man inside the house while threatening to stab him, court records say.

The two other people attempted to intervene when Powell allegedly threatened to harm them.

No injuries were reported.

Powell was arraigned by District Judge Ferris Webby of Wright Township on three counts each of simple assault and harassment and one count of terroristic threats. She was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.