WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury Thursday convicted a Wilkes-Barre man of touching a then 9-year-old girl for sexual gratification after attending a Godsmack concert at Montage in 2023.

The jury deliberated for a little more than three hours finding Michael William Mullins, 43, guilty on felony counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors and three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

The verdict came after a two day trial before Judge David W. Lupas.

Wilkes-Barre police detectives charged Mullins of rubbing the legs and kissing the girl inside his Austin Avenue residence after the concert on Aug. 2, 2023.

The girl told her father’s girlfriend on Aug. 4, 2023, and reported the allegations to police on Aug. 6, 2023.

During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Carl Frank argued the girl was “consistent” in her statement to her father’s girlfriend, police and during a forensic interview at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Mullins’ attorney, Nanda Palissery, introduced records from multiple phone calls between Mullins and his wife the night of Aug. 2 into Aug. 3, 2023.

Palissery used the phone records to illustrate Mullins could not have committed the offenses as he was in repeated and constant contact with his wife who was at work.

Mullins attended the concert with the girl and his stepdaughter, also 9-years-old at the time.

After arriving home from the concert, Mullins testified he told the two girls to brush their teeth and called the girl down to take her medications before sending both girls to bed.

As the girls brushed their teeth and the girl took her medications, he was on the telephone with his wife, Mullins testified.

Mullins adamantly denied touching and kissing the girl, calling the allegations, “disgusting and vile.”

Following the jury’s verdict, Lupas revoked Mullins’ bail sending him to the county correctional facility.

Lupas ordered an evaluation of Mullins by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board and scheduled the sentencing hearing for Jan. 17.