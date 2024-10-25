🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A man accused of initiating a pursuit when awakened from an apparent drug overdose on Kidder Street was apprehended on an area interstate by the Pennsylvania State Police late Thursday night.

Corey Alan Nelson, 35, addresses listed as Lake Winola, Wyoming County, and Washington, N.J., was found by Wilkes-Barre Township police unresponsive and behind the steering wheel of a Ford pickup truck in the travel lane on Kidder Street just before 10:30 p.m., according to court records.

Nelson awakened when a township police officer knocked on the driver’s side window. Nelson looked at the officer who noticed Nelson’s pupils were pinpoint suggesting he was under the influence of a controlled substance, court records say.

Court records say Nelson argued with the officer, refused to open the door and place the vehicle in park, and initiated a pursuit passing through a red traffic signal at Kidder and Scott streets, Wilkes-Barre.

Shortly after Nelson fled the area, state police apprehended him on an area interstate.

During the traffic stop with state police, fentanyl, crack cocaine and an unknown type substance was found inside Nelson’s truck, court records say.

Township police took custody of Nelson who admitted he takes opioid type drugs and snorted a pill he crushed, according to court records.

Nelson was arraigned Friday by District Judge Ferris Webby of Wright Township on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $20,000 bail.