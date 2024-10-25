🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre POWER! held its October networking event on Thursday night at Rodano’s.

At each of their monthly events, POWER! features a local organization. The featured organization this month was the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic. Adam Thalenfeld, a board member of the NEPA Philharmonic, was the networking event’s guest speaker.

Per their website, the NEPA Philharmonic presents “live symphonic performances and music education at the highest level of artistic excellence, enriching, and engaging the people of our region.”

As an extended show of support, representatives from Wilkes-Barre POWER! said the group is planning to attend the NEPA Philharmonic’s “Celebrate the Holidays!” performance on Dec. 7 at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

In addition, Wilkes-Barre POWER! announced a new initiative on Thursday night — “Serving the Community.” The initiative aims to provide time and resources to local nonprofits. Their first volunteer effort will benefit the CEO Food Band with their Annual Thanksgiving Project from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. POWER! is looking for about ten volunteers to participate on that date.