WILKES-BARRE— The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) this week reminded income-qualified families and individuals that a new option is available to help them stay connected to essential public utility services.

The option will make it easier for households receiving federal heating assistance to qualify for additional public utility assistance programs.

Consumers receiving Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) grants will now have the option to have the Department of Human Services (DHS) share their application information with their energy public utilities, who will then assist with eligibility determinations and enrollment, making a direct connection and streamlining access to other public utility programs that can reduce monthly bills and enhance energy savings.

For the 2024-25 LIHEAP season, the data sharing will only apply to participating electric and natural gas utilities.

“By simplifying the enrollment process for energy public utility assistance, it is easier for eligible consumers to access the full range of support available to them,” noted Stephen M. DeFrank, Chairman of the PUC. “This process will ensure that more Pennsylvania families have the resources they need to maintain vital public utility services.”

How the LIHEAP data sharing will work

Starting this year, LIHEAP applicants will be given the option to check a box on their LIHEAP application that allows DHS to share income and household data directly with the public utility selected to receive the LIHEAP grant.

The information will only be shared if the customer has been determined eligible for LIHEAP. This information will help public utilities enroll eligible customers in their other assistance programs without requiring duplicative documentation, if the customer provides their consent.

Assistance programs available through public utilities include:

• Customer Assistance Programs (CAPs) — Lower monthly public utility bills and debt forgiveness for income-qualified households.

• Weatherization Programs — Energy efficiency upgrades to help reduce energy usage.

• Hardship Funds — Grants to help customers pay past-due energy bills.

Key features of LIHEAP data sharing:

LIHEAP data sharing is optional and does not impact a household’s eligibility for a LIHEAP grant.

The information shared with the public utility will include the names and ages of household members, income, and public utility account information, which will only be used to determine eligibility for the public utility’s assistance programs.

Public utilities and DHS are required to protect the privacy of household data, which will not be sold or used for any purposes other than determining eligibility for public utility assistance programs.

Consumers that do not want their household data shared with their public utility can simply leave the checkbox unchecked on the LIHEAP application.

Expanding access and reducing barriers

The new data-sharing feature builds on the long-standing relationship between DHS and the public utilities relative to LIHEAP. Currently, the new data-sharing feature is only available between DHS and Pennsylvania’s electric and natural gas public utilities.

The aim of LIHEAP data sharing is to significantly reduce barriers for households seeking public utility assistance by allowing them to bypass duplicative documentation processes and expedite eligibility determinations for and enrollment in public utility programs that can provide relief.

“Assistance programs like LIHEAP and individual programs offered by public utilities help individuals and families afford supports that help keep their homes warm and their energy connected — essential to a person’s health, well-being, and safety,” said DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “We understand that connecting to each of these programs can be confusing, and decentralization may cause a person to not know the full scope of resources available to them. This data sharing partnership will help ease some of those barriers and help eligible Pennsylvanians connect to services with greater ease.”

The LIHEAP 2024-2025 application season officially opens on Nov. 4.

Additional information about LIHEAP is available online, or Pennsylvanians can visit their County Assistance Office, or contact the LIHEAP Hotline at 1-866-857-7095. Information about public utility assistance programs is available by contacting local public utilities or the PUC.

Senate Judiciary Committee advances bill to protect pets in domestic violence cases

The Senate Judiciary Committee, chaired by Sen. Lisa Baker (D-20), this week advanced legislation that would provide additional protection for domestic violence survivors and their companion animals.

House Bill 1210 would give judges explicit authority to award temporary custody of a companion animal as part of a Protection from Abuse (PFA) order.

“For many survivors, pets are a crucial part of their support system,” said Baker. “When a survivor feels forced to relinquish their pet to escape violence, they often lose an important source of emotional support during the recovery process. By protecting these animals, we are helping empower survivors to make decisions that prioritize their well-being and the well-being of their loved ones — human and animal alike.”

Wyoming County District Attorney Joseph Peters expressed his support for the legislation.

“My office recognizes and encounters the repercussions of Pennsylvania being one of the few states that doesn’t allow companion animals to be included on PFA Orders,” Peters said. “Abusers often use family pets as leverage in tormenting their victims, threatening to harm or kill the pet if the victim leaves.”

If enacted, Pennsylvania will join 38 states and the District of Columbia in recognizing the importance of including pets in protection order laws. It now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

PA encourages seniors, people with disabilities to apply for property tax/rent rebate

Treasurer Stacy Garrity this week encouraged seniors and people with disabilities to apply for Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program (PTRR) as soon as possible. The deadline is December 31.

“This year’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate program is a huge success,” Garrity said. “We’ve already made more than 503,000 payments totaling over $305 million. This money can make a huge difference, especially for Pennsylvanians who are struggling to make ends meet — and thanks to great work by the General Assembly and the Governor to expand the program, more people are eligible than ever before. I encourage everyone who qualifies to apply as soon as possible.”

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program benefits Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older, and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The household income limit for rebates is $45,000 for both homeowners and renters. Claimants may exclude half of their Social Security income. The maximum standard rebate is $1,000.

To date, Treasury has processed 504,748 Property Tax/Rent Rebate payments totaling $306,761,115. Of those, 279,426 (55.4 percent) were paid via direct deposit. The remainder were paper checks delivered via the U.S. Postal Service.

State announces $10M pilot program to expand affordable housing options

Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger this week announced the launch of the new $10 million PA Mixed-Use Housing Development pilot program to develop mixed-use projects with a residential housing component.

DCED began accepting applications for the grant funding on Oct. 23, through Dec. 6, 2024.

Gov. Josh Shapiro recently signed an Executive Order mandating Pennsylvania’s first comprehensive Housing Action Plan to address the state’s housing shortage, homelessness, and expand affordable housing options — ensuring Pennsylvanians have access to safe, affordable housing and attracting more people to live in the Commonwealth. DCED was tasked with leading the plan’s development and working with stakeholders across Pennsylvania to identify housing needs and devise a strategic response.

“The PA Mixed-Use Housing Development pilot program is a strong first step towards boosting the availability of affordable housing, increasing housing for our growing workforce, and providing crucial support for Pennsylvanians struggling to obtain housing,” said Secretary Siger. “This program and others developed under Governor Shapiro’s Housing Action Plan will improve access to safe, affordable housing which is essential for Pennsylvania’s economic growth and critical to the well-being of families and individuals throughout the Commonwealth.”

The pilot program will provide grant funding to eligible applicants for site development for a multi-use building as well as conversion or rehabilitation of existing structures for mixed-use development.

A portion of the project must be devoted to development of both rental and owner-occupied residential units.

The $10 million in funding for the PA Mixed-Use Housing Development pilot program is from dedicated PA SITES funding.

Eligible applicants include municipalities; economic development organizations; redevelopment authorities; municipal authorities; industrial development agencies; and for-profit organizations.

Rep. Watro sponsors Veterans Day resolution

A resolution recognizing Nov. 11 as Veterans Day in Pennsylvania, sponsored by Rep. Dane Watro (D-116), passed unanimously this week in the PA House.

“Veterans Day is a time to reflect on the service of the brave men and women who have answered our country’s call; those who have not returned from the battlefield; those who have returned with the scars of war; and all who have worn the uniform and protected our freedoms and our way of life as Americans,” said Watro. “As a U.S. Army veteran, I am proud to be the prime sponsor House Resolution 544.”

Veterans Day is a federal holiday and was originally known as Armistice Day to mark the end of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.

Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day by Congress in 1954.

