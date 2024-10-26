🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Josh Shapiro this week announced that the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) has approved 208 investments in Pennsylvania school facilities, totaling $175 million, under the new Public School Facility Improvement Grant Program that was created by the 2023-24 bipartisan budget.

This program, proposed by Gov. Shapiro in his first budget address and secured in his first budget, provides grants of up to $5 million to public school districts and career and technical schools for critical safety and environmental repair projects — ensuring facilities are modern, safe, healthy, and conducive to learning.

Last month, Gov. Shapiro also announced $75 million of new investments in 109 Pennsylvania school districts, career and technical education centers and charter schools through the Department of Education’s new Environmental Repair Grant Program to eliminate lead, mold, asbestos and other environmental hazards.

Altogether, this brings the total investment in environmental repairs and upgrades for Pennsylvania schools to $250 million since Gov. Shapiro took office, creating facilities that are safe and healthy for students and teachers alike.

The Governor and bipartisan group of legislators built on that progress by including another $25 million for Solar for Schools, in the 2024-25 budget.

“Our students deserve safe and healthy schools to learn in, and our teachers deserve modern and well-maintained classrooms to teach in, so when I took office, I worked to bring Democrats and Republicans together to invest in our kids and their future,” said Gov. Shapiro. “In just two years, we’ve secured $275 million to repair and upgrade our schools — and we’re driving that out to hundreds of district across the Commonwealth. Here in Pennsylvania, we’re working together to get stuff done and deliver real results for the people we serve.”

The Department of Community and Economic Development announced the opening of the new program earlier this year. Eligible improvement projects included roof repairs and roof replacement; installation of HVAC equipment; installation of boilers; safety projects including lead and asbestos abatement; accessibility projects; and window repairs/replacement.

Rick Siger, Department of Community and Economic Development secretary said, “The investments made today through the Public School Facility Improvement Grant Program will upgrade school facilities for thousands of students across the Commonwealth and make sure they have environments where they can learn, grow, and thrive.”

“Students in every zip code across the Commonwealth deserve to learn in classrooms that are up-to-date, safe environments,” said Khalid Mumin, education secretary. “Repairing and replacing old equipment and facilities helps to ensure that we can keep our kids learning in spaces that are safe, healthy, and productive for them.”

Rep. Meuser signs letter seeking accountability behind DOE’s LNG export ban

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week joined a letter demanding all relevant documents and studies from the Department of Energy (DOE) concerning its decision to halt new permits for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exports.

Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District, which Meuser represents, includes much of the Marcellus Shale region — a major natural gas reserve that is among the largest in the world.

In Pennsylvania alone, Meuser said the natural gas industry directly supports more than 123,000 jobs and indirectly supports 420,000 jobs, as well as contributes $25 billion annually to the state’s GDP.

In January, Meuser said the Biden-Harris administration and DOE suspended LNG export permits, a decision, Meuser said, is expected to cost the U.S. economy billions of dollars and jeopardize millions of jobs tied to the industry. Meuser said the Biden-Harris administration claims the intention of the decision was to allow time for a federal study to assess the environmental, economic, and national security impacts.

Meuser said the House Oversight and Accountability Committee is investigating the LNG export ban due to concerns about the DOE’s transparency and potential cover-up of an internal study. Meuser said while the Biden-Harris administration cited the need to reassess LNG export impacts, the Committee found evidence of a draft study from 2023 that the DOE failed to disclose. In September, the DOE admitted to the existence of 97 relevant documents, including a study shared with senior Biden-Harris administration appointees. However, Meuser said those documents have since gone missing.

“The Biden-Harris administration’s out-of-touch decision to pause LNG export approvals is yet another blow to the American energy sector,” Meuser said. “This administration’s gas-backwards energy policies negatively impact companies in our District, as well as the thousands of people they employ and their families. I urge this administration and DOE to release the results of the study they’ve withheld from Congress — critical information needed to swiftly reverse the pause on LNG export applications.”

The DOE is required to submit to the committee all relevant documents and studies by 11/06/2024.

Businesses encouraged to use new PA 529 and PA ABLE tax credits

Treasurer Stacy Garrity and PA Chamber of Business and Industry President and CEO Luke Bernstein this week encouraged businesses to help their employees save for the future by using new tax credits for matching contributions to employees’ PA 529 and PA ABLE accounts.

The credits will be available starting in 2025.

“This new tax credit will help Pennsylvanians save for the future – and make our businesses more attractive places to work,” Garrity said. “The PA 529 College and Career Savings Program and the PA ABLE savings program for people with disabilities are both powerful savings tools, and these new tax credits will benefit families across Pennsylvania.”

Starting in January, employers who make contributions to their employees’ PA 529 and PA ABLE accounts can get a 25% tax credit on up to $500 in matching contributions per employee per year.

“I want to commend and thank Treasurer Garrity for supporting Pennsylvania employers and families,” Bernstein said. “This is a win for our workforce, our families, and the future of Pennsylvania’s economy.”

Act 56 also includes a provision allowing funds in a PA 529 plan to be rolled over to a Roth IRA without any state tax implications.

The PA 529 College and Career Savings Program helps families steadily and strategically save for future educational expenses like tuition, fees, books, equipment, room and board and more at qualifying technical, collegiate and apprenticeship programs.

PA 529 plans offer significant state and federal tax advantages, and saving with PA 529 does not impact Pennsylvania state financial aid eligibility

PA ABLE assists individuals to save for a wide array of disability-related expenses while protecting important federal and state benefits.

Lawmakers to co-host veterans recognition event at Misericordia

Rep. Mike Cabell (R-117), along with Sen. Lisa Baker (R, D-20), and Rep. Aaron Kaufer (R-120), will again co-host a Veterans Recognition Ceremony and Expo on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Misericordia University.

“The event we hosted last November was well-attended, and we expect this year’s turnout to be similar,” said the lawmakers. “This is our small way to recognize the service and sacrifice of our local veterans. The event also offers an opportunity to learn about the various programs and services available to them in our area.”

The day will begin at 10 a.m. with a special Veterans Recognition Ceremony in the university’s Lemmond Theater. Afterward, veterans can stop by Insalaco Hall, where dozens of vendors will be assembled until 1 p.m.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Mobile Veterans Center will be available in the theater’s parking lot to provide counseling services.

Expo attendees can also safely dispose of any expired or unused medications at the Drug Drop Box sponsored by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

The events are open to all veterans residing in Luzerne County. Veterans can bring their spouse or one guest.

Registration is required. To RSVP, contact Rep. Cabell’s office at 570-675-6000, or Rep. Kaufer’s office at 570-283-1001. The deadline to register is Friday, Oct. 25.

Rep. Watro sponsors Veterans Day resolution

A resolution recognizing Nov. 11 as Veterans Day in Pennsylvania, sponsored by Rep. Dane Watro (D-116), passed unanimously this week in the PA House.

“Veterans Day is a time to reflect on the service of the brave men and women who have answered our country’s call; those who have not returned from the battlefield; those who have returned with the scars of war; and all who have worn the uniform and protected our freedoms and our way of life as Americans,” said Watro. “As a U.S. Army veteran, I am proud to be the prime sponsor House Resolution 544.”

Veterans Day is a federal holiday and was originally known as Armistice Day to mark the end of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918.

Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day by Congress in 1954.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.