Between the presidential elections of 1936 and 2016, Luzerne County’s presidential voting record matched perfectly with that of Pennsylvania. As the commonwealth is known as a bellwether in presidential politics, so is the county that has voted in step with it in 21 of the past 22 elections.

The swaying political influence of Luzerne County is just one reason why presidential hopefuls over the past 90 or so years have made campaign stops here. Even before 1936, the cities, boroughs and townships that make up the county’s municipality roster have attracted the eyes of American leaders.

Some have been drawn here as part of their presidential duties, whether that be to inspect the flooded Wyoming Valley, or to stand with laborers. Others have campaigned on behalf of other political candidates, either before or after their own runs for the White House. And one former president visited multiple times, as a candidate, a president, and as a private citizen with local friends. Regardless of the reason, Luzerne County’s ties to the presidency run deep.

First visit

The first person to visit Luzerne County before or during their presidency is a debatable matter. While it is possible (and maybe even likely) that any of the first 18 presidents crossed through Luzerne County’s current borders at some point in their lives, the record of such a moment is hazy. James Buchanan, the first of two Pennsylvania-born presidents, was a native of the commonwealth’s south-central region, so not even he would have obviously traveled through our northeastern corner.

What is not up for debate is Rutherford B. Hayes’ 1878 visit to the area to honor those killed during the 1778 Wyoming Massacre. On his way to Wyoming, Hayes’ arrival in Luzerne County was celebrated along his train route, which ran through the boroughs of Shickshinny, Plymouth and Kingston. The Wyoming Monument was the site of Hayes’ featured speaking role, and a commemorative event has been held annually at the monument since the 1878 centennial celebration.

Two Roosevelts

Theodore Roosevelt’s popularity in Luzerne County partly stems from his intervention during the anthracite coal strike of 1902, the first such action taken by a president during a labor dispute. His 1905 visit to the county included the aforementioned appearance at the Wyoming Monument site.

A third notable visit from Roosevelt came during his post-presidency in 1910. In this instance, he again showed an interest in the labor of Luzerne County residents, and he inspected mills, mines and factories during his stay.

In Roosevelt’s three presidential runs in 1904, 1908 and 1912, Luzerne County voted for him by wide margins each time. In 1912, Roosevelt, running as the candidate for the short-lived Progressive Party, became the first and only third-party candidate to carry Luzerne County.

Roosevelt’s hand-picked successor, and eventual political rival, William Howard Taft, also visited Wilkes-Barre. Per a pamphlet from the city’s bicentennial celebration in 2006, Taft stayed on North Washington Street in the Quad Three Group building.

Theodore’s fifth cousin Franklin D. Roosevelt first took the Oath of Office in 1933, and, like his relative, Franklin visited Luzerne County on multiple occasions. His notable Miner Park speech on Oct. 29, 1936, brought an enormous crowd to the city’s south side. The speech was given days before Election Day 1936, and the president touted the importance of the Social Security Act in the face of corporate opposition.

“I know that labor will refuse to be robbed of its gains, that the progress begun by its friends will be safeguarded and carried forward, until the fuller security that is its right is won,” Roosevelt said to the crowd at the end of his remarks.

Mid-century rallies

Beginning in the late 1940s, the presidential visits to Luzerne County became more consistently campaign-based. Harry S. Truman came here during his 1948 campaign. During the stop, Truman campaigned for himself and for Rep. Daniel Flood, who was a relatively fresh-faced politician at the time.

Both John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon campaigned in Luzerne County in the highly contentious 1960 election. While Kennedy’s appearance was met with more fanfare in 1960, Nixon’s visit in 1972 was perhaps the most iconic presidential visit in county history. On the flood-ravaged campus of Wilkes College, Nixon presented the school’s then-president Dr. Francis Michelini with a $4 million check to aid in the recovery from Hurricane Agnes.

“You can be sure that’s one check that won’t bounce,” Nixon quipped.

Lyndon B. Johnson and Ronald Reagan also made campaign stops in the county during their successful presidential runs in 1964 and 1980, respectively. Johnson greeted supporters at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Airport — before it became International — and Reagan held an open-air rally on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. During Reagan’s speech, a large banner behind him read, “WILKES-BARRE SAYS ‘THE TIME IS NOW’ — REAGAN FOR PRESIDENT.”

In the 1980s, then-former president Gerald Ford made a few stops in Luzerne County to support congressional candidates Jim Nelligan and Marc Holtzman.

Carter stands alone

No American president has made themself more a part of the Luzerne County experience quite like Jimmy Carter. During his 1976 and 1980 campaigns, Carter made stops in the area. In 1976, Carter landed at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport before heading to Lackawanna County for a speech in Scranton. One week prior to the Scranton speech, Carter was in Luzerne County for an extended stay, visiting the Crestwood Industrial Park in Mountain Top and taking a walking tour of downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Four years later, Carter’s stop was celebrated by the Pittston Area School Board, who proclaimed the day of his visit, October 15, 1980, “President Jimmy Carter Day.”

Though the 1980 bid for reelection was unsuccessful, Carter’s time in Luzerne County was just beginning. It was noticed in 1976 that Carter’s hometown of Plains, Georgia bears the same name as a local township. The Cooks of Plains Township, Pennsylvania, Larry and Diane, became good friends with former president Carter and his wife, Rosalynn.

The Cooks and Carters have found ways to enrich both of their home communities through their friendship. Here in Luzerne County, Jimmy and Rosalynn have visited their friends a number of times and have supported numerous local causes over the past few decades.

Jim Cook, a presidential collector and historian, and Diane founded the Plains Helping Plains Initiative, which benefits the Carters’ hometown. In return, the Cooks have been made honorary citizens of the Georgia town.

Presidential also-rans

Over the past century, a number of presidential also-rans have come to Luzerne County for one reason or another. The thrice-defeated Democratic nominee William Jennings Bryan came to Pittston in 1923, 15 years after the last of his presidential runs.

In later decades, presidential runners-up Thomas Dewey, Hubert Humphrey, George McGovern, Walter Mondale, Al Gore, John Kerry and John McCain all campaigned in Luzerne County. Mondale stopped by in 1980 and 1984, the former coming when he was serving as the vice president to Carter.

Future presidential candidate Bob Dole came to the airport in 1976, while running as Ford’s vice presidential pick.

Even third-party candidates, such as the infamously pro-segregation Gov. George Wallace, came to Luzerne County to campaign, with his visit coming in 1976 as well. It is worth noting that, at the time of his visit, Wallace was running for the Democratic nomination. His more well-known 1968 run for the White House was under the American Independent Party banner.

Hillary Clinton, the eventual Democratic nominee for the presidency in 2016, came to King’s College on April 1, 2008. On the same day, future president and Clinton’s primary opponent Barack Obama held a campaign rally at Wilkes University. The dueling speeches received extensive media coverage, including a comparison of the candidates’ fashion choices.

“[Obama] said my campaign is like a movie that has gone on too long, telling me to quit,” Clinton said to the crowd at King’s. “My family, my father’s family, has deep roots here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and we don’t quit. From the coal mines to the lace mines, we have worked our hearts out, and I will work my heart out for you.”

Modern times

In recent years, the importance of winning Luzerne County, or at least losing by a manageable margin, have become a key to victory in Pennsylvania. Each of the past five presidents — Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden — have made high-profile stops in Luzerne County.

Even in the pandemic-drenched political environment of the 2020 campaign season, both candidates, Trump and Biden, came to the area.

Biden’s visits are of particular note, given that he is the president who was born the closest to Luzerne County’s borders. A Scranton native, Biden’s appearances in Luzerne County are almost routine, considering the airport’s location in Avoca. Scranton, however, is in Lackawanna County, so Biden’s ties to the region are clearly more linked to our neighbors to the north.

Though the presidential elections in Luzerne County are skewing to the Republicans, the state of Pennsylvania remains one of the most critical battleground states in the nation. Should that remain the case, it’s safe to assume presidential visits will continue to be a reality for the people of Luzerne County.