🔊 Listen to this

Top Value Kitchens President Robert Nause poses for a photo with his daughter, Angeli Nause, who also works for the business. Top Value Kitchens won Best Kitchen and Cabinetry in 2024’s Best of the Back Mountain reader’s choice awards.

The Grey Rose Salon was a first time winner at the Best of the Back Mountain and took home two awards Monday, including Best Hair Salon and Best Customer Service. Pictured from left to right is hair stylist Maria Pino and owner and stylist Ashley Purdue.

Dallas Kwik-Mart Car Cash owner Uncle Tony (right) poses for a photo with employee Peter Patel (left) at the Best of the Back Mountain award’s dinner at Leggio’s in Dallas on Oct. 21. The business, which has been open for about 8 years, won Best Car Wash.

Fawn Caines poses for a photo at the Best of the Back Mountain award’s dinner. This year, Caines won Best Insurance Agent. Caines has worked for PMM Services, previously Smith Insurance, for 25 years.

DALLAS — The winners of this year’s Best of the Back Mountain celebrated with a dinner at Leggio’s Italian restaurant in Dallas on Oct. 21.

The event, hosted by Times Leader Media Group, was held in honor of the businesses and individuals who were voted the best of the best by readers in the community.

“As usual, we had a wonderful voter turnout,” said Times Leader Advertising Director Diane McGee.

Attendees at the event enjoyed a buffet-style meal courtesy of Leggio’s, along with drinks, and were able to mingle and network with other business owners in the Back Mountain area.

“We love being able to give everyone that opportunity,” McGee said.

For Alicia Stavitzski, getting that chance was certainly the highlight of her evening.

“I love seeing all of the local businesses come out for this,” Stavitzski said. “It’s really cool to see the community come together and support each other.”

Stavitzski attended the dinner with her boyfriend Corey Monk, whose family business Dave Monk Electric, named after his father, won Best Electrician.

Dave was on vacation in Mexico at the time and couldn’t attend the dinner, but Monk was happy to represent the business.

“To be honest, it just feels really good to know that we’re well enough known to win this because we don’t do a lot of advertising and most of it is always word of mouth. To know that it gets this far, it’s pretty cool,” Monk said.

Many of the Best of the Back Mountain winners this year were past winners as well, including Dallas Kwik-Mart Car Wash, located at 2384 Memorial Highway in Dallas. The business has been open for about eight years.

“The best part about it is the customer service,” said Kwik-Mart worker Peter Patel. “Without that, people wouldn’t be choosing us.”

Kwik-Mart owner, who wished to be referred to as Uncle Tony, agreed with that assessment. “We do a nice service,” he said.

There were plenty of first-time winners as well, including Grey Rose Salon, located at 2800 Memorial Highway, Dallas, which won Best Hair Salon and Best Customer Service.

Purdue said she was really proud of her stylists and how much her business has grown in the last eight years.

“I’m thinking of bringing someone new in soon because we kind of can’t keep up,” she said. “We’re very big on not making people feel rushed. We like a one-on-one feel.”

Purdue was shocked when she learned her salon won not only one award, but two.

“It’s a little overwhelming, but it’s really fun,” she said. “It’s been wild how fast things have taken off.”