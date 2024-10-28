LCCC students eligible for guaranteed admission to King’s bachelor’s degree program

WILKES-BARRE — John Yudichak, president of Luzerne County Community College, this week said that the dual admissions program between LCCC and King’s College makes the pathway to a bachelor’s degree much more attainable and affordable for LCCC students.

“Partnerships with great institutions, like King’s College, demonstrate Luzerne County Community College’s ongoing commitment to empowering individual student success and strengthening the communities and the workforce of Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Yudichak said.

King’s College and LCCC announced that they have renewed an agreement that gives qualifying LCCC students guaranteed admission to a King’s College baccalaureate program and access to multiple student support services.

To remain eligible, students must submit an intent form before completing 30 credits at LCCC, possess a cumulative 2.0 GPA, and satisfy all standard King’s College transfer requirements.

In addition to having all their credits transferred and application fees waived, participating LCCC students will have access to the same scholarships, financial aid packages, campus events, and health and wellness facilities available to other King’s College students.

“King’s College is committed to providing a quality education to all students in Northeastern Pennsylvania, and our partnership with LCCC is a key part of that mission,” said Chris Dearth, vice president for enrollment management. “We know the quality education at LCCC is a fantastic foundation for a four-year degree, and this agreement makes it easier than ever for transfers to finish their academic journey at King’s College with all the same resources our other students enjoy.”

Students interested in the program can find additional information at — https://www.kings.edu/LCCCpartnership.

