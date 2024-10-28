🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County has reviewed election bureau procedures and found “no evidence or indications of fraud in voter registrations,” county Manager Romilda Crocamo said in a statement Monday.

County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce subsequently released his own update on the matter Monday.

The subject came up because a criminal investigation is underway in Lancaster County after election workers flagged approximately 2,500 voter registration forms for potential fraud.

No concerns were detected here, Crocamo’s statement said.

“All registrations were strictly scrutinized,” it said.

Crocamo had publicly noted during the Oct. 23 county election board meeting that a prior employee brought “numerous” registrations to the bureau on Oct. 21, which was the last day to register. Friday’s announcement of the Lancaster County discovery prompted some on social media to call for an investigation of the registrations referenced by Crocamo.

Sanguedolce’s Monday announcement said he was releasing the results of his office’s investigation into documents submitted by the former employee on Oct. 21.

His statement:

The DA’s Office received numerous complaints ranging from allegations of thousands of voter registrations submitted to allegations that actual ballots were submitted to our Election Bureau.

Upon investigating the complaints, we learned that between 20 and 30 voter registrations were dropped off at the Election Bureau by a former employee on the last day to register for the 2024 General Election. Some of those registrations dated back to June of this year.

Two of the registrations were intended for the Lackawanna County Election Bureau and one for the Monroe County Election Bureau, but were comingled with the Luzerne County registrations.

Those registrations were forwarded to the correct counties with a notice that they were submitted here in time for the registrants to vote in this general election.

All of the Luzerne County registrations were processed by the Election Bureau. None of the registrations were fraudulent.

Our office is aware of media reports regarding election fraud in Lancaster County. Their District Attorney indicated two other counties may have been targeted, and she had reached out to notify those officials.

Luzerne County was not contacted, and we did not find any link between these submissions and the Lancaster County case.

We intend to investigate all incidents alleging any type of fraud in our election process or any threats against our election workers. Secure and fair elections are the cornerstone of our democracy, and we will pursue anyone endeavoring to unlawfully interfere with the process or the people responsible for carrying out that process.

Anyone with information related to fraud or criminal activity in our elections is asked contact the District Attorney’s Office at 570-825-1674.

Crocamo commended “the dedicated efforts of Lancaster County in combating voter application fraud” and said this county stands “firmly behind” Pennsylvania Department of State initiatives.

”Together, we can ensure that every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate in our democracy without the threat of fraud,” Crocamo wrote.

All county voter registrations for the Nov. 5 general election have been processed, officials announced last week.

Lancaster County officials announced Friday that the registration applications under investigation had been dropped off in two batches at or near the Oct. 21 registration deadline. Some had false names, suspicious handwriting, questionable signatures, incorrect addresses or other issues, according to published reports.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.