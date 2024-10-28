🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas denied – once again – a request by convicted child sexual abuser Jack Covert for another attorney.

Covert, 66, formerly of Second Street, Dallas Township, faces trial this week on allegations he raped a girl during the 1990s.

Dallas Township police in court records say the girl, now an adult, reported she moved into Covert’s residence with her mother when she was 9-years-old in 1991. Shortly after moving in, she alleged Covert began sexually assaulting her.

Police in court records say Covert sexually assaulted the girl from 1991 until 1996, including on a trip to Florida in 1996.

During a court proceeding Monday, Covert begged Lupas to appoint another attorney to replace his current court-appointed attorney, Ellen M. Granahan.

Covert claimed Granahan has not met and reviewed the current case with him as he is jailed at the county correctional facility.

Granahan said she had a private investigator work on his criminal cases, including reviewing cases personally with Covert.

Feeling satisfied, Lupas denied Covert’s request for a new attorney.

Covert then asked if he could represent himself as Lupas cautioned about having Granahan acting as a “hybrid” attorney.

Not finished, Covert then sought to withdraw his no-contest plea related to another case involving sexually assaulting three girls.

Lupas stood firm, telling Covert his trial on rape offenses will begin this week. The rape case is the last of six criminal cases against Covert, who was charged multiple times by Dallas Township police on child sexual assault and possession of child sexual abuse materials since 2021.

Covert has during previous court proceedings requested a new attorney.

March 14, 2024: A jury convicted Covert of corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 13-years-old.

April 23, 2024: Covert pled guilty to criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and two counts of indecent assault involving three girls.

May 22, 2024: A jury convicted Covert on six counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials and a single count of criminal use of communication facility.

Oct. 29, 2024: Jury selection expected to begin for Covert’s case on two counts of rape and one count each of criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent exposure and indecent assault.