WILKES-BARRE — Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-121) on Monday said House Democrats are “laser focused” on helping working families and workers.

Pashinski hosted a hearing of the the House Majority Policy Committee, addressing the needs that say for more affordable child care and aging adult care. The experts told the committee that people should not have to decide between leaving their job or caring for a loved one, because they lack paid family leave or affordable options.

Monday’s House Majority Policy hearing featured testimony from pediatrician Dr. Vasan from Children’s Hospital of Pennsylvania; Dan O’Brien from Children First PA; and Laurel Kilgour from the American Economic Liberties Project.

“As we heard today, Pennsylvania is losing young families and young workers to neighboring states because Pennsylvania needs to bolster its investments in its working families, its workforce and its future,” Pashinski said.

The hearing took place at the Henry Student Center at Wilkes University.

At the hearing, experts detailed the need for the expansion of tax credits, putting money directly back into the pocket of workers. Paid medical leave would also ensure the 4 million Pennsylvania workers who are not currently covered would be able to take leave, care for a loved one, feed their families and keep their house — without falling into debt and being forced to rely on federal and state social safety nets to survive.

Experts testified that the lack of paid medical leave contributes to Pennsylvania’s economic workforce issues, as well as creating more costs for small businesses in finding and hiring new employees to fill open positions.

“The testimony delivered today hammered home how tax credits help provide a lifeline to our families and small businesses, allowing workers to stay on the job when they encounter a need for child care or dependent care for a parent or loved one,” said House Majority Policy Committee Chairman Ryan Bizzarro.

Rep. Jim Haddock (D-118), noted Pennsylvania tripled its child care and dependent tax credit this year.

“It really makes a huge difference for families having that extra money in their pockets,” said Vasan.

Vasan noted studies have detailed the direct impact tax credits have had in preventing pre-term births — or a birth occurring before 37 weeks — which would help save tens of thousands of dollars. She advocated for Pennsylvania creating an Earned Income Tax Credit, like 31 other states, which include all of Pennsylvania’s neighboring states.

Although Pennsylvania offers the Pennsylvania Tax Forgiveness program, Vasan explained its income thresholds need to be updated to make the greatest improvement.