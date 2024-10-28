🔊 Listen to this

Members of Plymouth Alive and the borough’s three fire departments organized Sunday’s first Plymouth Alive ‘Shawnee Spooktacular.’

PLYMOUTH — Alexis Eroh, President of Plymouth Alive, said the organization was overwhelmed by the attendance at Sunday’s first Shawnee Spooktacular.

So much so it will be an annual event, Eroh said.

“We were overwhelmed by the response from the community,” Eroh said. “In addition to Good Will Hose No. 2, Plymouth Fire Co. No. 1 and Elm Hill Fire Dept. No. 3, as well as food vendors and the Plymouth Youth Soccer, Plymouth Shawnee Indians, Plymouth Historical Society and the Historic Shawnee Cemetery — each organization was able to sell items to raise money to support their causes.

“We definitely intend on hosting this event next year and making it even bigger with more crafts and activities for the kids. The positive responses were overwhelming and we are so grateful for the support.”

The Spooktacular event was held on Sunday, Oct 27, from 12 to 4 p.m., on the bazaar grounds at Good Will Fire Co. #2 on West Main Street.

Eroh said the event was alive with ghosts, goblins and characters of all ages. She said the Plymouth Alive hosted Halloween event for the community. It included a bounce house, haunted house, games, pumpkin decorating, food and DJ entertainment by local DJ Steve Rowles.

Judy Rittenhouse from the Plymouth Public Library led the crowd of kids in two storytimes. Mayor Frank Coughlin and Mr. and Mrs. Kielbasa were the judges of the costume contest and had tough decisions to make.

The event opened at noon, but by 11:30 a.m., Eroh said there was a line of families that wrapped around the adjacent bank parking lot and continued down West Main Street.

Plymouth Alive gave away 150 pumpkins to decorate in the first 30 minutes and Eroh said “the kids kept coming in throughout the day.”

The haunted house featured a mad scientist and a room filled with creepy clowns and scary surprises around every corner. This took a combined team consisting of 20 members of Plymouth Alive and the Good Will Hose Co. No. 2 over the course of a week to set up inside the fire hall, transforming it to the “House of Horrors.”

