WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Josh Shapiro this week announced the Commonwealth is investing more than $6.7 million to support the growth of Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc. (MEPPI) in the Pittsburgh region.

MEPPI, in collaboration with its parent company Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MELCO) in Japan, is making an $86 million investment to build an advanced switchgear factory and expand its power electronics facilities and test labs.

The new factory will create at least 200 new jobs and retain an additional 806 jobs in Southwestern Pennsylvania.

The factory will produce both gas insulated and vacuum circuit breakers. This investment is driven by the increasing demand for transmission and distribution grid products as the U.S. moves toward renewable energy and decarbonization goals.

Pennsylvania successfully competed against Ohio for the MEPPI project, proving the Commonwealth is open for business under the Shapiro Administration.

“Pennsylvania is open for business, and we are working every single day to make our Commonwealth the best state in the nation for business growth and economic opportunity,” said Gov. Shapiro. “Right here in the Pittsburgh region, we’re making targeted investments to attract more projects like this one, boost our economy, and create good-paying jobs for Pennsylvanians. Since day one, my Administration has been focused on building a stronger economy that creates opportunities and a brighter future for our communities – and these jobs are yet another step forward in that work.”

MEPPI received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $4 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant and a $2.75 million Pennsylvania First grant. The company was also encouraged to apply for a tax deduction through the Qualified Manufacturing Innovation and Reinvestment Deduction (QMIRD) program.

“MEPPI’s investment in the Pittsburgh region is a tremendous win for all of Pennsylvania,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Energy and manufacturing are two key sectors we’re focusing on in the Economic Development Strategy, and projects like MEPPI’s are further fueling these industries and our economy. Governor Shapiro and I are committed to investing in more projects like this one to build a stronger Pennsylvania that works for everyone.”

Headquartered in Warrendale, PA, MEPPI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation of Japan and serves the North American power systems, data center, rail transportation and large visual display markets with electrical and electronic products, systems, solutions, and services.

“By investing in a state-of-the-art switchgear factory, we will serve our customers, and we will significantly advance the production of critical components that strengthen both distribution and transmission grids while driving new technologies forward in support of the nation’s decarbonization initiatives,” said Tricia Breeger, President and CEO of MEPPI. “Our switchgear and power electronics solutions are essential for meeting the growing demand for electricity, from powering homes and businesses to supporting the rapid expansion of data centers.”

Treasurer Garrity announces next auction of unclaimed property: Oct. 30-31, Nov. 1

Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced this week that the largest auction of unclaimed property in the history of the Pennsylvania Treasury Department begins on Wednesday, Oct. 30, and features jewelry, coins, currency and collectibles.

The three-day online auction will take place Wednesday, Oct. 30; Thursday, Oct. 31; and Friday, Nov. 1, and will feature 5,700 items previously stored in Treasury’s vault. The majority of Treasury’s items are included in the Oct. 30 lots.

“I’m thrilled to announce this huge upcoming auction – the biggest ever for Treasury and our auctioneer partners, Pook & Pook,” Garrity said. “Some truly unique items will be available, so I encourage everyone to take a look. We spend at least three years working diligently to find the owners of every item that makes its way to our vault, but even though we have the largest working vault in the country, we still need to make room for incoming items.”

Treasury works with Pook & Pook, Inc. for appraisal and auctioneer services. Anyone interested in bidding on items can register and preview items on their website, pookandpook.com.

Proceeds from items sold at auction are documented by Treasury and remain available for a rightful owner to claim at any time.

Treasury is working to return more than $4.5 billion in unclaimed property owed to about 1 in 10 Pennsylvanians. The average claim is worth around $1,600.

To search for unclaimed property, visit — patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property.

PennDOT now hiring for winter maintenance in Northeast

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) seeks hardworking individuals to work in the Winter Maintenance Program from now through April 2025.

Positions are available in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

If you need assistance applying, visit any of the below offices. If you enjoy working in a fast-paced, team environment on a seasonal basis, or with the potential for promotion into a permanent position, this is the job for you.

Starting hourly rates for 2024/2025 are:

• Transportation equipment/CDL operator ($22.49)

• Winter Mechanics Diesel and Automotive ($24.42-$27.75 based on title)

• Winter Trades Positions ($18.05)

2025 PA Farm Show asks Pennsylvanians — ‘Oh, Say, Can You Sing?’

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding this week invited Pennsylvania singers to enter “Oh, Say, Can You Sing?” — an annual star-spangled sing-off to win a chance to sing live at the 2025 PA Farm Show — the Pennsylvania State Fair.

Each morning, from Jan. 4-11, the Farm Show will start by featuring an individual or group singing the national anthem live. Top vote-getters may also be selected to sing at special events such as the Opening Ceremony on Jan. 4.

“Our 2025 Farm Show theme is Powering Pennsylvania,” Secretary Redding said. “There’s no better way to start each day of the PA Farm Show than by hearing a powerful reminder of the pride and freedom that make our country, our commonwealth, and our agriculture industry great.”

The contest is open to Pennsylvania residents of all ages — both individuals and groups. Contestants can enter by emailing a YouTube link to a video of themselves singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” without instrumental accompaniment, to — agcontests@pa.gov — or by uploading their video or YouTube link to the comments of the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook page posts about the contest.

Entries can be submitted until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Finalists will be posted for fan votes by Facebook reactions (likes, loves, wows, etc.) from Nov. 19, through Nov. 24, at 11:59 p.m. on the Farm Show Facebook page. Ten finalists will be announced on Facebook, then notified by email of the day they are scheduled to sing.

Winners will be provided a free parking pass for the day and must be present at the Farm Show Complex by 7:45 a.m. the day they are selected to sing. A winner will sing live at 8 a.m. each day of the 2025 Pennsylvania Farm Show, from Jan. 4-11, 2025.

Full contest rules and instructions are available at — farmshow.pa.gov — and on the Farm Show Facebook page, along with more information about the 2025 PA Farm Show.

State invests more than $3.2M to bolster drug-related overdose prevention efforts

The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) this week announced investments of more than $3.2 million to combat the drug-related overdose epidemic through 13 organizations that will help residents connect with the care they need, such as receiving overdose prevention and reversal tools, treatment options, drug checking equipment, and educational services.

“Many overdoses are preventable or reversible,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen. “The organizations receiving this funding will provide services and resources to help prevent and reverse overdoses and ultimately save the lives of Pennsylvanians. This is another example of how the Shapiro Administration is committed to helping people who use drugs get the services and care they deserve, where and when they need it.”

The funding comes from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) via the Overdose Data to Action in States cooperative agreement to expand drug-related overdose surveillance and prevention efforts over five years.

These grants are just the latest effort in the Shapiro Administration’s whole-of-government approach to combating the overdose crises, with an emphasis on directly engaging individuals with substance use disorder to prevent overdoses and provide accessible treatment. The following programs will receive funding, which will be distributed through the Department’s Office of Drug Surveillance and Misuse Prevention (ODSMP).

The Pennsylvania Substance Use Navigation Program (PA-SUN) grantees will implement health system-wide capacity to screen, diagnose, and support care for opioid use disorder and stimulant use disorder, as well as support recovery.

The goal of this funding is to support emergency department linkage to care via multidisciplinary teams (including navigators to help guide people through the health care system), to enhance universal screening for substance use disorder among patients presenting for other reasons to the emergency department, and to identify new opportunities to engage and link patients to care.

Organizations focused on harm reduction will expand drug-related overdose education and naloxone distribution programs and use navigators to connect people who use drugs to services — including overdose prevention and reversal tools, such as test strips and naloxone — treatment options, and drug checking equipment.

This funding prioritizes serving people who are at the greatest risk of experiencing or witnessing an overdose and supporting increased capacity for harm reduction organizations to connect people to care.

Community-based organizations will work to connect individuals in their community to overdose prevention and substance use disorder services. For example, one community-based organization will prioritize outreach activities to Black men, as local overdose trends demonstrate higher rates of overdose among this group.

The funding will build capacity in communities to help connect people with substance use disorder to services and remain connected to them while integrating health equity and stigma reduction. The organizations can also use funds to create post-overdose outreach teams to connect with individuals within 72 hours of suspected overdose and/or develop case management systems to help individuals navigate the processes by which care may be accessed.

