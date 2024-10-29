🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — A woman from West Pittston surrendered Tuesday on felony theft and fraud charges alleging she deceived a Shamokin couple while planning a vacation to Italy.

Eileen M. Miner, 69, of Atlantic Avenue, accepted $9,130 from the couple for a vacation in northern and southern Italy but never turned over tickets or returned funds due to cancellation of the vacation, according to court records.

Miner is facing similar charges recently filed by South Abington Township and Archbald police in Lackawanna County Court.

Miner was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla of Forty Fort on charges of deceptive business practices, theft, receiving stolen property, criminal use of communication facility and access device fraud.

The charges were filed by the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department. Miner was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man from Shamokin in early 2023, contacted Thompson Tours to inquire about a vacation in northern and southern Italy being promoted by Miner.

The man made an online $2,390 down payment for himself and his wife that included trip cancellation insurance, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say the man made the last deposit of $6,740 in-person at Thompson Tours on Atlantic Avenue, West Pittston, in December 2023.

Shortly after making the second deposit, the man began to experience medical issues and advised Miner to file an insurance claim to cancel the vacation.

Miner told the man a second trip to northern and southern Italy was planned for October 2024 as there was no need to cancel the vacation.

Police say the man continued to experience medical issues during 2024, and was not able to vacation in Italy in October 2024.

Unable to travel, police in the complaint allege the man advised Miner in early September 2024, to submit a claim to the insurance company to cancel the vacation. For the next several weeks, Miner told the man she had submitted the vacation cancellation claim and emailed a receipt and tracking number but has not refunded the funds to the man.