SCRANTON — The White House announced on Tuesday that President Joe Biden will travel to Scranton, on Saturday for “political engagements.”

Biden will return to his boyhood hometown for the second time in recent months — he was in Scranton in late September to attend the funeral of his lifelong childhood friend Tom Bell. Biden delivered a eulogy at the service at St. Paul’s Church in Green Ridge.

Biden’s visit comes just days before the Nov. 5 General Election as he campaigns for Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democratic candidates.

The White House did not release any details of the President’s visit.

