WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A man from Hazle Township stole a food delivery employee’s vehicle and crashed into a guard rail on Highland Park Boulevard Monday night.

James Camier, 34, of Forest Hills Acres, was charged on suspicion of drunken driving after he fled in a 2009 Honda Accord left idling outside a Subway restaurant on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard and crashed about 1250 feet away from the scene of the vehicle theft, according to court records.

Camier stole the vehicle as the driver was picking up a food order to deliver, court records say.

A cellular phone automatically called 911 due to the heavy impact as the owner of the vehicle also called 911 to report his vehicle stolen.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the automatic cellular phone call due to the impact and found a Honda Accord with heavy driver’s side damage and a man, identified as Camier, curled up sitting on the passenger seat at about 9:30 p.m.

An officer detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Camier.

As police were at the scene, the vehicle owner had called 911 to report his car stolen and observed the emergency lights at the crash site about 1250 feet away from Subway.

Camier was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township due to an injury to his head.

After a series of medical tests and procedures, police spoke with Camier.

Camier admitted to police, “I admit whatever it was I did was wrong. Grand theft auto, driving, whatever,” the complaint says.

A blood alcohol test was administered at the hospital.

Camier was released from the hospital and arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Joseph Carmody of West Pittston on charges of theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving under the influence and careless driving. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.