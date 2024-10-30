🔊 Listen to this

FORTY FORT — James Shedlarski, 65, was honored Tuesday by the Forty Fort Volunteer Fire Company for his 47 years of loyalty and service to the department.

Shedlarski joined the company when he was 18 years old, has been a life member since 2000, and served as Fire Chief for nearly 30 years before retiring from the position in July.

Throughout his years of service, he acquired many certifications including rope rescue, confined spaces rescue, ice rescue, water rescue and vehicle rescue.

“We truly, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for all your service that you provided to us as chief but also — you’re still here and you’re still part of the community. We want you to know we value your time,” said Forty Fort Council Member Cara Devine before presenting Shedlarski with the award.

The former fire chief was blinded sided by the honor.

“I didn’t expect this at all,” Shedlarski said.

Current Fire Chief Dan Zavada, who was appointed in August, said stepping into the role meant there were “big shoes to fill.”

“Not only was [Shedlarski] my chief, but he was also my mentor so it means a lot,” he said.

Shedlarski remains an active member in both the Forty Fort Fire Company and the West Side Mutual Aid, which is made up of dozens of community departments to provide a collective response to fires and emergencies in the area.