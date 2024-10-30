🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman from Kingston surrendered Wednesday on allegations she abandoned a puppy that died when found with its head stuck in a wire frame of a crate inside a Schuyler Avenue residence in September.

Nicole Dawn Williams, 40, was charged by Kingston police with a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals causing serious bodily injury or death.

Williams was arraigned on the felony charge by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

Williams, represented by Attorney Benjamin Stanton, immediately waived the felony charge to Luzerne County Court foregoing a preliminary hearing.

Court records say police responded to a residence in the 500 block of Schuyler Avenue on Sept. 18 due to several dogs that were left behind.

Neighbors told police the resident, identified as Williams, had not been at the house for about three weeks, court records say.

Court records say police entered the house and found a deceased puppy with its head stuck in a wire frame of a crate. An older dog was removed from the house that had dog feces and urine smeared on floors, court records say.