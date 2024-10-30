🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Three employees of a food truck stationed on Hazle Street were robbed by three masked men Tuesday, city police reported.

The three employees were closing the food truck when three men wearing ski masks entered the truck at about 10:21 p.m., police reported.

Two of the unknown suspects brandished firearms.

The employees were forced onto the floor as the suspects fled the flood truck with cellular phones and cash.