EDWARDSVILLE — An Edwardsville man facing charges he molested two girls inside a van while camping near Harveys Lake was arraigned Wednesday on allegations he raped a third girl inside the vehicle.

Joseph Polisky, 47, of Zerby Avenue, sexually assaulted the girl multiple times inside the van he parked near a home improvement store in the Narrows Shopping Center, Edwardsville, according to court records.

Court records say Polisky recorded the alleged sexual assaults with the girl as he used a blanket to cover the windshield of the van, court records say.

The state Office of Attorney General charged Polisky after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 24.

Details of the alleged sexual assaults are graphic.

Polisky was arraigned by District Judge James Dixon of Hazle Township on 88 counts of child pornography, 22 counts of photographing or recording child sex acts, six counts of unlawful contact with a minor, three counts of endangering the welfare of children, and one count each of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

Dixon denied bail for Polisky on the latest charges.

Polisky has been jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail since he was arrested in September in a joint investigation by detectives with Kingston police and the county district attorney’s office.

In that case, Polisky is facing two counts each of corruption of minors and indecent assault on allegations he molested two girls while camping in his van near Harveys Lake in May 2020.