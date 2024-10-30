🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Charges of robbery and harassment were dismissed against Vincent Knarr Jr., 47, who was accused of stealing a cellular phone from a woman on Feb. 22.

Knarr was captured by Wilkes-Barre police when he fled an officer in the area of the South Main Street Park & Lock garage on July 29.

After Knarr was apprehended, police say he was in possession of methamphetamine, syringes and a smoking pipe, according to court records.

A records check at the time of Knarr’s capture near the garage showed he was wanted for stealing the woman’s cellular phone.

The cellular phone robbery case was dismissed against Knarr when the woman failed to appear to testify at a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Wednesday.

Knarr did, however, pled guilty to possession of a controlled substance and false identification to police.