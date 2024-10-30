🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A district judge dismissed a felony charge of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault and harassment against Alex Vigo, 45, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Wednesday.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Vigo, of Hazle Street, Hanover Township, after a woman reported he struck her with a baton in the parking lot of South Main Plaza, South Main Street, on Oct. 17, according to court records.

The woman and Vigo were previous roommates.

The charges were dismissed when the woman failed to appear to testify at the preliminary hearing.