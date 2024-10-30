🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Sen. Lisa Baker’s bill to amend and extend the Pennsylvania Underground Utility Line Protection Law — widely known as the PA One Call Law — was signed into law this week.

This milestone coincides with the law’s 50th anniversary, reinforcing its importance in safeguarding all Pennsylvanians, especially the dedicated workers who maintain vital underground utilities, including gas, water, telecommunications and more.

“With the signing of this bill, we are reaffirming our bipartisan commitment to public safety and the protection of our workforce,” said Baker, R-Lehman Township. “For five decades, the PA One Call Law has played a crucial role in preventing accidents and disruptions by ensuring underground utility lines are accurately marked and managed.”

Originally enacted in 1974 and updated several times since — most recently in 2017 — the law has seen significant reforms. These include the transfer of oversight to the Public Utility Commission (PUC), the mapping of unconventional gas lines in rural areas and the establishment of a Damage Prevention Committee to address safety violations. The current law was originally set to expire on Dec. 31, 2024.

Baker said Senate Bill 1237 — now Act 127 of 2024 — extends the PA One Call Law through 2031 and improves safety protocols. Key enhancements include better communication between excavators, facility owners and the PUC, along with improved documentation of underground utility lines.

Baker said the new law takes effect immediately, continuing to provide this critical safety net.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.