🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — The Association of Fundraising Professionals Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter invites the community to its National Philanthropy Day Awards Luncheon on Nov. 22.

This annual event honors individuals and organizations dedicated to philanthropy.

The 2024 winners include:

• Outstanding Fundraising Professional: Diane Dutko, executive director of the ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund — focuses on alleviating financial stress for families battling pediatric cancer. With more than 30 years of experience in fundraising and operations, including 18 years as COO of The Luzerne Foundation, she has authored strategic plans and managed numerous initiatives. A graduate of the University of Scranton’s Nonprofit Leadership program, Diane is also a dedicated community volunteer.

• Outstanding Philanthropists: Connie and Durelle Scott, M.D. — longtime Wyoming Valley residents, the Scotts have been active in various organizations, including the YMCA, where they have served in leadership roles. Durelle, a physician with a long history in health care, and Connie, a medical assistant with over 40 years at InterMountain Medical Group, have dedicated significant time and resources to community service.

• Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser: Leslie Minicozzi Galacci — has organized the Cpt. James R. Minicozzi Memorial Race for 12 years, raising funds for holiday parties and scholarships for local children. She meticulously plans every detail, ensuring a memorable event that benefits the community’s youth.

• Outstanding Foundation: The Hawk Family Foundation — established by Dave and Ann Hawk in 2006 and permanently endowed in 2017, the foundation supports nonprofits in Northeast Pennsylvania, focusing on vulnerable populations and education. In 2023, it awarded $1,145,000 to 115 organizations.

• Outstanding Corporation: Cooper’s Seafood Restaurant Cooper’s Seafood House — known for its generous support of local charities and events. They consistently partner with nonprofits and respond swiftly to community needs, exemplified by their fundraiser for a local police officer in need.

• Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy: Wyoming Seminary Dance Marathon Committee — for 12 years, students at Wyoming Seminary have raised funds for the Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger through their student-led Dance Marathon. They have raised over $310,000, with a record-breaking $60,000 in 2023, all while providing joy to pediatric patients and their families.

The 2024 Philanthropy Day Honorary Chair is David Pedri, CEO, Luzerne Foundation, along with Jo Ann Verduce, incoming AFP NEPA president and Saint Joseph’s Center Foundation director of development.

“We are thrilled to continue the annual tradition of the AFP NEPA National Philanthropy Day Luncheon,” Verduce said. “It’s an honor to come together to recognize the commitment to philanthropy of the many generous individuals, businesses, organizations and corporations in our area. The event also allows fundraisers from various organizations to come together, connect with fellow professionals, and learn more about the NEPA Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.”

The luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at The Woodlands Inn, 1073 Highway 315, Plains Township. To register, visit NPD2024.eventbrite.com or email afpnortheasternpa@gmail.com.

The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) represents more than 33,000 members in more than 200 chapters throughout the world, working to advance philanthropy through advocacy, research, education and certification programs.

The association fosters development and growth of fundraising professionals and promotes high ethical standards in the fundraising profession.

The Northeastern PA Chapter sponsors monthly luncheons, seminars, and continuing education workshops for nonprofit organization professionals in the Greater Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area.