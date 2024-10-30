Additions include distinguished trial attorney, corporate executive, university counsel at Notre Dame

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — King’s College on Wednesday announced that Neil T. O’Donnell, ’84, J.D.; Rev. Matthew C. Kuczora, C.S.C., J.D.; and Jeff Fox, ’78, have been elected to its board of directors for three-year terms.

• O’Donnell is a trial lawyer with 36 years of experience. In addition to being certified by the National Board of Legal Specialty Certification in civil trials and civil pre-trial practice, O’Donnell was selected as a Top 100 Pennsylvania Super Lawyer from 2007 through 2023 and has been named as a top 10 Pennsylvania lawyer six times.

An honors graduate of both King’s College and the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, O’Donnell is admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar, the Eastern and Middle U.S. District Courts of Pennsylvania, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, and the U.S. Supreme Court. Practice areas include trucking and auto collisions, sexual exploitation, premises liability, bad faith, dram shop, product liability and insurance disputes.

• Rev. Kuczora, C.S.C., J.D., was elected to complete the remaining term of Rev. Gerard J. Olinger, C.S.C., J.D., who retired from the board this year. Father Kuczora serves as University Counsel in the Office of General Counsel at the University of Notre Dame and as a Holy Cross priest. Ordained in 2012, Father Kuczora spent three years in parish ministry, vocation recruiting, and formation work in Guadalupe and Nuevo León, Mexico. He was previously the rector of Carroll Hall and the inaugural rector of Dunne Hall at Notre Dame.

Prior to returning to Notre Dame, Father Kuczora clerked for the Honorable Carlos G. Muñiz, chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court. He is a native of Marion, Indiana, and graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from Notre Dame in 2005. Father Kuczora also earned two post-graduate degrees from Notre Dame — a Juris Doctor in 2023 and a Master of Divinity in 2011. He is a member of the Indiana State Bar.

• Fox, a member of the King’s College graduating class of 1978, received his MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh, and earned his EMP from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton Graduate School of Business. Fox has held several executive positions, including CEO of Source4Teachers, senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer of OAO Technology Solutions Inc., and executive vice president of strategic operations and chief financial officer of Gateway Healthcare Inc.

He has also been a board member for Source4Teachers LLC, Sachs Capital Funds LLC, The Library of Congress Madison Council, and the Boys and Girls Club of Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

In addition to welcoming the new members, the board of directors celebrated the contributions of retiring board members John O’Brien, ’64, who served for 30 years, and Father Olinger, who served for 11 years.

“I am excited and grateful for the additions of Neil O’Donnell, Father Matt Kuczora, and Jeff Fox to the board of directors,” said King’s College president, the Rev. Thomas P. Looney, C.S.C., Ph.D. “Attracting very talented and successful people to our board — two of whom are alumni — affirms the high caliber of a King’s education and the power of our mission to transform the lives of our students.”

“It’s been a tremendous asset for King’s College to have a dedicated board of directors, and Neil O’Donnell, Father Kuczora and Jeff Fox are fantastic additions to that tradition,” said Thomas R. Smith, chair of the King’s College board of directors. “Not only will they build upon the decades of commendable service from retiring members John O’Brien ’64 and Father Olinger, but they will also add invaluable new perspectives to our stewardship of King’s College in the years to come.”