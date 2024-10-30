🔊 Listen to this

Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz will make an appearance in Wilkes-Barre on Friday to campaign for her husband, Gov. Tim Walz, and Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the Harris/Walz campaign. No further details were available Wednesday evening.

The visit will precede a trip by President Joe Biden to Scranton on Saturday for “political engagements,” which The White House announced on Tuesday.

The visits come just days before the Nov. 5 General Election. The White House has not yet released details of the President’s visit.