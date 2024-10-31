🔊 Listen to this

Seven-year-old Rosie Reynolds of Wilkes-Barre, wearing the jack-o’-lantern t-shirt, reacts with amazement as a flame inside a flask burned the oxygen and created a change in pressure that sucked a peeled, hard-boiled egg right through the narrow neck of the flask. Also watching the experiment was her brother Elliott, 11.

Masayo Metzger, dressed in gingham like Dorothy from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ watches as King’s College science majors Emilee Schultz and Alexia Arevalo hang some ghostly tie-dye designs up to dry.

Kavya Patel, 7, of Shavertown, dressed as a witch for Halloween and wearing safety goggles, helps with an experiment Wednesday evening during the King’s College ‘Things That Go Boom in the Night’ program. She dipped a balloon animal into liquid nitrogen, which made it shrink because the molecules inside got cold and moved closer together.

Jillian McCue, Ph.D., assistant professor of chemistry at King’s College, used her ‘magic’ to make a jack-o’-lantern appear to vomit.

Harry Potter, also known as 10-year-old Gavin Staller from Peckville, watches a demonstration of surface tension as an Alka Seltzer tablet dissolves in water with a layer of oil on top.

Harry Potter, a knight, Dorothy from “The Wizard of Oz” and several witches, dinosaurs and kids wearing orange jack-o’-lantern t-shirts were among the many guests who visited King’s College on Wednesday night, watching in awe as college students and professors presented “Things That Go Boom in the Night.”

“I’m going to take this home and add it to my slime collection,” 7-year-old Lukas Metzger told biology major/chemistry minor Veronica Nunez after she helped him use polyvinyl alcohol and borate to create a plastic bag filled with more of the slimy stuff.

At other science stations set up on the third floor of the student center, children and their parents watched a hard-boiled egg get sucked through the narrow opening of a flask as if by magic. Kids made “imaginary snow,” using material that makes diapers absorbent. And items as common as detergent, pepper, milk and the antacid Alka Seltzer all played a role in, perhaps, sparking the interest of future doctors, inventors and researchers.

The event included the popular “vomiting pumpkin” display as well as the chance to watch — from a safe distance, separated from the action by a glass wall — as balloons burst into flame out on a balcony.

And elementary school-age visitors weren’t the only people who had the fun of dressing in costume. Alexia Arevalo dressed as a cat, while fellow biology major Fred Huyck dressed as a vampire, complete with “blood” dribbling from his mouth. Aerospace engineering major Colton Krogulski sported a cowboy hat; physics major Robert Savakinas resembled King’s mascot Leo the Lion, and even Dr. Julie Belanger, chair of the Department of Chemistry and Physics, wore a witch’s outfit that would have made Professor Minerva McGonagall proud.