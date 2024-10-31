🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON — Rob Bresnahan, the candidate looking to unseat incumbent Congressman Matt Cartwright in Pennsylvania’s 8th congressional district, held a campaign rally on Wednesday afternoon at Don’s Machine Shop. He was joined by a number of special guests.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, spoke at the rally in support of Bresnahan. Scalise was joined by U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, who serves Pennsylvania’s 9th congressional district; U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, of Florida; U.S. Reps. Jason Smith and Mark Alford, of Missouri; U.S. Rep. Dale Strong, of Alabama; U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad, of Minnesota; U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, of Georgia; and Derek Schmidt, former Kansas Attorney General.

During his remarks, Bresnahan touched on a number of his usual points, including infrastructure and his skepticism towards Cartwright’s bipartisan credentials.

McKayla Kathio, a candidate for the 118th State House of Representatives seat, and West Pittston Mayor Angelo Alfano spoke before Bresnahan arrived.