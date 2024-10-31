🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Dallas Township man was convicted by a Luzerne County jury of raping a girl during the 1990s.

Jack Covert, 66, who lived on Second Street, faced a two-day trial before Judge David W. Lupas on allegations by Dallas Township police he raped and sexually assaulted a girl beginning when she was 9 years old in 1991.

Police in court records say Covert assaulted the girl sexually from 1991 until 1996.

The jury deliberated for 2½ hours before finding Covert guilty on two counts of rape and one count each of criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and indecent exposure.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski prosecuted.

Covert’s trial this week was the last of multiple criminal cases filed against him by Dallas Township police.

March 14, 2024: A jury convicted Covert of corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.

April 23, 2024: Covert pleaded no-contest to criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and two counts each of indecent assault involving three girls.

May 22, 2024: A jury convicted Covert on six counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials and a single count of criminal use of communication facility.

Lupas scheduled Covert to be sentenced on all the cases Jan. 28.

Court records say Covert was convicted of sexually assaulting a then-14-year-old girl at a tattoo studio he owned on South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, in September 2000. He appealed the conviction and was awarded a new trial by the Pennsylvania Superior Court. Covert eventually pled guilty to indecent assault in the 2000 case and was sentenced to three months imprisonment.