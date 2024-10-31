🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — PPL Electric’s price to compare is set to rise slightly on Dec. 1, with a new residential default rate of 10.771¢/kWh, up from 10.040¢/kWh. The new small business default rate will be 10.446¢/kWh, up from 9.237¢/kWh.

Christine Martin, president, said on Thursday the utility company is always looking out for its customers.

“And one way we do this is by securing the lowest possible price for energy supply for those who choose not to shop,” Martin said. “Since these costs fluctuate, we are committed to helping our customers save on their monthly electric bill with programs and tools to help all customers manage their energy costs. And we encourage customers to monitor their bills closely, use the PUC’s website to compare offers and choose a supplier that is right for them.”

Martin explained PPL Electric delivers electricity to its customers, but it doesn’t own the power plants where that electricity is generated.

“For those customers who don’t choose an alternative energy supplier, PPL Electric must secure enough electricity to power its customers’ homes and businesses through competitive energy auctions held twice per year,” Martin said. “The auctions are designed to secure the lowest costs for electricity under our default supply plan approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC). PPL Electric’s default supply rate, also known as the “price to compare” (PTC), changes twice a year.”

If approved by the PUC, the new default rate will be in effect from Dec. 1, 2024, through May 31, 2025. This is the price customers should use to compare offers from alternative energy suppliers.

Shopping for energy supply

Martin said all customers have the option to shop around and choose the energy supplier that is right for them. She said customers are encouraged to use PPL Electric’s Price to Compare as a reference point to compare offers. Customers can shop by visiting the PUC’s PaPowerSwitch.com website.

PPL Electric reminds customers to carefully read the terms and conditions to understand the price, expiration dates, potential cancellation fees and any other conditions that may apply.

For current default supply rates and shopping tips, visit pplelectric.com/shopping.

Tips to manage energy bills

PPL Electric offers many programs and tools to help customers manage their energy costs and save money. These resources include:

• Making bills more predictable and affordable with budget billing, payment plans and due dates to fit your budget.

• Saving energy used at home or work through no-cost and low-cost energy-saving programs and products. Residential customers, let one of PPL Electric’s energy advisors guide you with a free virtual home energy audit.

• Providing bill assistance or support programs if you need help paying your bill. PPL Electric has programs and payment arrangements to help every family in need, regardless of income.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.