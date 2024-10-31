🔊 Listen to this

Members of the Luzerne County Community College Community Service Committee recently held a collection drive to provide items for pets affected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. The drive was held in memory of longtime staff member, Teddi Janosov. College faculty, staff, students, and community members supported this drive by donating a wide variety of items to those who have been afflicted by the natural disaster. Some of the committee members are, from left: John Yudichak, president, LCCC; Tyler Russell, director, student life and athletics; Lea Chocolas, secretary, college relations and marketing; Carmelitta Oakley, assistant, academic departments; Denise Miller, physical plant; Bonnie Lauer, director, alumni association; and Lori Totten, institutional advancement and foundation.

Staff Report