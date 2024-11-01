🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Scranton who admitted he strangled and killed a kitten inside his estranged wife’s residence in Pittston was sentenced in Luzerne County Court.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Eduardo Caban, 42, of South Webster Avenue, to 6-18 months at the county correctional facility for aggravated cruelty to animals. Caban pleaded guilty to the charge Sept. 16.

According to the criminal complaint:

Caban went to his estranged wife’s residence to sign divorce papers on Aug. 18, 2023. As the woman was in another room, Caban picked up a kitten he strangled and twisted until the feline died.

An interior security camera recorded Caban abusing and biting the kitten, the complaint says.

Several days later, the woman found the deceased kitten under a couch.

Caban was also sentenced to four years probation and was ordered not to own or possess any domestic animals while on probation.