🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Hunlock Township man accused by the Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny of molesting a girl while babysitting pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor indecent assault charge in Luzerne County Court.

Brent Thoma Atherton, 24, of Pine Valley Drive, was charged by state police in April after the girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

When confronted with the allegations, Atherton denied any involvement but later admitted to inappropriately touching the girl on two occasions while he was babysitting, according to court records.

Atherton was represented by Attorney David V. Lampman II.

Prosecutors withdrew two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and another misdemeanor count of indecent assault against Atherton.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Atherton to 18 months probation.

Atherton does not have to register his address under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.