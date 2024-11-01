🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man snarled by the self-proclaimed Luzerne County predator catcher Musa Harris again pleaded guilty Friday to attempting to have unlawful contact with a minor.

William Lee Lewis, 42, last known address as Bead Street, Plymouth, initially pleaded guilty in January 2024, to criminal attempt to unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility.

President Judge Michael T. Vough permitted Lewis to withdraw his guilty plea in July as Lewis’ case was one of several cases spurred by Harris that were appealed to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. The appeals challenged vigilante predator child sex stings conducted by non-law enforcement officers.

The Supreme Court in late July denied to hear the appeals, which resulted in Lewis pleading guilty again to the offenses.

Lewis was charged by Kingston police after Harris turned over chat logs and a recorded encounter he had with Lewis.

Harris, who is not a law enforcement officer, posed online as a child.

Court records say Lewis pleaded guilty to providing Edwardsville police a false name while investigating a brush fire near the Gateway Shopping Center on May 18, 2021, and to charges of criminal mischief and possession of drug paraphernalia filed by Pittston Township police for an incident at the Knights Inn, state Route 315, on Dec. 23, 2000.

Vough scheduled Harris to be sentenced on the three cases on Dec. 10.