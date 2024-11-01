Cartwright lists several non-partisican endorsements

WILKES-BARRE — While Gwen Walz, wife of Democratic vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz, was rallying volunteers and supporters on Public Square on Friday afternoon, Republican congressional candidate Rob Bresnahan was celebrating a key endorsement of his campaign.

Bresnahan, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania’s 8th congressional district, announced that he has earned the endorsement from No Labels — a national movement committed to fostering bipartisan problem-solving in American politics.

Bresnahan is running against six-term U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright. Cartwright has received numerous endorsements of his candidacy.

Bresnahan has received the No Labels distinguished “Problem Solver Seal” — an honor given to candidates who demonstrate a commitment to independent, commonsense leadership.

“As I have always said, I believe the most important way I can benefit the people of Northeastern Pennsylvania is by putting our community above party loyalty,” Bresnahan said. “In Washington, there won’t be an ‘R’ or a ‘D’ next to my name — the only letters that will matter are N-E-P-A. I will work tirelessly to put our community first, focusing on policies that strengthen our economy, reduce crime, and protect our values.”

In a news release sent from the Bresnahan campaign, Charlie Black of No Labels commended Bresnahan for his commitment to bipartisan problem-solving, noting his background as a local business leader and community advocate.

“When it comes to bipartisanship and problem-solving, Rob Bresnahan is the real deal,” said Black. “As a business person and a longtime leader in his community, Rob knows how to think independently and find workable solutions to challenges. Instead of reflexively acting in Congress the way his party tells him to, he’ll support the issues that are right for his constituents and for commonsense Americans everywhere. That’s real leadership.”

As a recipient of the No Labels Problem Solver Seal, Bresnahan has made three public commitments:

• Support key elements of No Labels’ Country First, Common Sense policy agenda.

• Be a champion for two-party solutions on the most pressing issues facing the nation.

• Regularly attend No Labels-hosted bicameral meetings, which bring together House and Senate members from both parties to discuss bipartisan legislation.

The No Labels website states that they are“a nationwide movement of commonsense Americans from both parties and no party who reject extremism, embrace commonsense, and believe America only works when we work together.”

Rep. Cartwright has secured several endorsements

The Cartwright campaign said the incumbent Congressman has received several endorsements, including bipartisan endorsements.

Cartwright also commented on the No Labels endorsement of his opponent.

”I went to a No Labels meeting one time when they were recruiting me,” Cartwright said. “They were talking about cutting Social Security and Medicare. So I never went back.”

Cartwright campaign spokesperson MG Darmody, said Rep. Cartwright has introduced more bills with bipartisan support than any other House Democrat since he was first elected.

“He has been named a ‘Common Ground Champion,’ as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress in the country, by the nonpartisan, citizen-led Common Ground Committee,” Darmody said. “He has received multiple endorsements from organizations like AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) that endorse candidates on both sides of the aisle.”

Other Cartwright endorsements have come from:

• Northeast Pennsylvania Building & Construction Trades Council, which has also endorsed Republican State Rep. Alec Ryncavage and Brenda Pugh, who is running in the 120th Legislative District.

• PA Conference of Teamsters, which has also endorsed Republican State Treasurer Stacy Garrity and GOP Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

• Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, which has also endorsed Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

Additionally, the campaign said Rep. Cartwright has been endorsed by the following organizations which endorse both Democrats and Republicans:

Environment America Action Fund; Everytown for Gun Safety; the National Association of Social Workers; PASNAP; the Eastern Atlantic States Council of Carpenters; the Pennsylvania Association of Letter Carriers; and the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence; Communications Workers of America; National Association of Social Workers; National Education Association (NEA); NextGen America; Progressive Action PAC (Congressional Progressive Caucus); Service Employees International Union (SEIU) – Pennsylvania State Council; Sierra Club; UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers) Local 1776 Keystone State; United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW).

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.