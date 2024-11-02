By Bill OBoyle boboyle@timesleader.com

With Pennsylvania and its 19 electoral votes hanging in the balance, Vice President Kamala Harris will swing through the Keystone State on Monday — the day before the 2024 General Election — including a stop in Scranton.

According to sources who requested anonymity, Harris will be in Scranton “midday” for a rally with supporters.

A “Canvas Kickoff” notice was sent out Friday, inviting supporters to the event, but did not disclose the exact time or location of the Democratic presidential candidate’s appearance.

President Joe Biden will be in Scranton today to campaign for Harris.

Harris is expected to also visit Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Allentown on Monday, the sources said.

