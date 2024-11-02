🔊 Listen to this

The head table shown at the 2023 Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce (GPCC) Fall Breakfast at St. Joseph Marello Hall. From left, first row: Melissa Caprari, GPCC board, Michelle Mikitish, GPCC president, Karen Smith, GPCC treasurer, Atty. Romilda P. Crocamo, Luzerne Co. manager/featured speaker. Second row: Bill Joyce, Jr., GPCC immediate past president, Atty. Joseph Burke, breakfast chair, Brandi Bartush, GPCC administrator, Atty. Samuel Falcone, Jr., GPCC counsel, Atty. Girard Mecadon, GPCC 1st VP.

PA State Rep. James Hadduck, left, Joe Valenti, Waste Reduction & Recycling, center, and Luzerne County Manager and Romilda Crocamo, chat prior to the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce Fall Breakfast at St. Joseph Marello Hall, Pittston, on Nov. 17, 2023.

The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Autumn Breakfast Meeting will be held on Friday, Nov. 15 at the St. Joseph Marello Parish Hall, 241 William St., Pittston.

Invitations have been mailed to all members and friends of the Chamber, and the breakfast is open to the public.

The event will be catered by Just Fred Custom Catering.

This year’s presentation, “Expanding Scale and Reach to Meet Those in Need,” will be given by Lindsay Landis, director of financial development at the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA Branch, and Jeremy Popiel, executive director at the Greater Pittston YMCA.

Lindsay Landis is the director of development at the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA. In this role she is responsible for advancing the mission of the YMCA, cultivating relationships, and raising funds to support operations, capital projects, and endowment for the entire Association.

Lindsay is a native of northeastern Pennsylvania and has spent about eight years working in the nonprofit sector. Previously she also held roles in sales and marketing, both here locally and in south central Pennsylvania. She values team building, the art of storytelling and the sharing of organizational impact.

Lindsay earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in International Business & Culture from Arcadia University, graduating from the Honors Program with a minor in French. She is a member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals NEPA, the Inspire Philanthropy event committee, the North American YMCA Development Organization, and the Leadership Northeast Amplify class of 2024.

She is also part of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber Elevate Young Professionals Network, was nominated for a YP Innovator of the Year Award and serves on the Chamber’s Government Council.

Lindsay resides in Drums with her husband, Kyle and daughters Averie and Jade.

With nearly 12 years of dedicated service within the YMCA system, Jeremy Popiel has made a significant impact in the community through various leadership roles. For almost a decade, he served as the Senior Program Director at the Greater Carbondale YMCA, specializing in aquatics and youth programs.

He then took on the role of branch executive director for the Greater Pittston YMCA, part of the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA, where he furthered his commitment to community engagement and development. A proud graduate of Keystone College, Jeremy holds a bachelor’s degree in Sport and Recreation Management and a Master’s in Leadership and Management. Beyond his professional responsibilities, he contributes to the local sports community as a high school coach in basketball, track and field, and cross country.

Jeremy is also an active board member of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, working to enhance local business and community initiatives. Originally from Point Pleasant, N.J., he now resides in South Abington Township with his wife, Allison.

Jeremy is passionate about fostering leadership and building strong, vibrant communities through service and collaboration.

Serving as Chairperson for the event is Kevin O’Boyle. Kevin is a Pittston native and graduate of Pittston Area High School, Notre Dame University, and Harvard University.

Professionally, Kevin O’Boyle has held various strategy, business development, marketing and digital transformation roles across the energy, consulting, manufacturing, and real estate development sectors. Kevin currently serves as the Vice President of Growth & Strategy for Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services.

In the community, Kevin is a former Chamber of Commerce Board member and a long-term leader for our local YMCA organization, serving as Board President for both the Greater Pittston YMCA, and the recently formed regional organization, the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available and reservations can be made online until Friday, Nov. 8 at www.pittstonchamber.org/events, contacting the chamber office at 570-655-1424 or by emailing info@pittstonchamber.org.