The start of the Plymouth veteran’s parade begins to move down Main Street on Saturday morning.

The Plymouth Coal Kickers Youth Soccer Team walk in the veteran’s parade in Plymouth on Saturday morning.

Local fire departments traveled along Main Street in a veteran’s parade on Saturday morning in Plymouth.

Analisa Lee watches the veteran’s parade on Saturday morning along Main Street in Plymouth.

Waving of American flags was a common site during Plymouth’s veteran’s parade on Saturday morning.

Mike Truszkowski plays “Taps” during a veteran’s parade that was held Saturday morning along Main Street in Plymouth.

A parade honoring American veterans rolled through Plymouth on Saturday morning. The parade, organized by JK Karavis and Earl Cunningham, was held in advance of Veteran’s Day, coming up Monday, Nov. 11 — the day to celebrate all veterans past and present.

The parade began at the Dollar General on Main Street, and extended to the veteran’s memorial near Wyoming Valley West High School.

Representatives from local fire and rescue stations, the Plymouth Coal Kickers Youth Soccer Team and their coaches, the Plymouth Shawnee Indians youth football team and their coaches, the Plymouth Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and members of the Plymouth American Legion participated in the parade. In addition, 30 large American flags were carried along the parade route.

A bugler, who played “Taps” and a number of military songs, played at the monument.

Following the parade, DJs played music at the Plymouth VFW and American Legion sites, and hot dogs and chips were available to the community.

Plymouth Alive and the Rotary Club of Plymouth supported the parade through donations.