President Joe Biden speaks to a small crowd of about 100 people inside Carpenters Local Union 445 Meeting Hall on Saturday in Scranton.

SCRANTON — President Joe Biden stopped by his old stomping grounds on Saturday, just three days before the 2024 General Election.

The stop in his hometown of Scranton was for political engagements. In return, he was thanked by a small but supportive crowd.

It’s the second time in recent months President Biden has returned to Scranton.

Saturday’s afternoon visit was a part of a “Get Out To Vote,” event. He was joined by about a hundred people who thanked him for supporting the unions.

“Three days until election day. The stakes couldn’t be higher, the choice couldn’t be clearer, and a lot of politicians have trouble with saying the word ‘union,’ but I’m not one of them,” stated President Biden.

The President spoke for about 10 minutes and even brought along his granddaughter, Natalie.

He mainly talked about his and Vice President Kamala Harris’ support of the unions and his efforts in protecting pensions.

The President’s trip to town began with his arrival at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport where he was seen escorted to the venue with Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti (D).

Those who attended the event watched union support videos, enjoyed a bite to eat and sipped hot chocolate before “Thanking Joe.”

“We’re here to give him a nice send off, a nice goodbye, and hopefully get four more years of a president who will work with the unions and give us better wages. He stepped up to the plate for us and that’s why we’re giving him a good sendoff,” said Carpenter Union member Eddie Pomykzz.

“And every time if you never met Joe Biden he’s one of us. He’s a good honest individual working very hard trying to do the right thing for the people he represents,” voiced Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D) 112th district.

This is Biden’s third time visiting the local union.

The first was for the 2020 election, and the second was also during his presidency.