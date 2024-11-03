🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE—Since 2014, The Institute has polled students of the region’s higher education institutions twice annually.

• Every fall, they are asked to share their opinions about public policy issues and civic engagement.

• Every spring, they are invited to share their post-graduation plans and perceptions of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Findings from the latest poll are now available.

Jill Avery-Stoss, Chief Operating Officer at The Institute, confirmed that responding students represented a range of class years and majors. Part-time students participated as well. Data was collected during September 2024.

“They rated the cost of education, health care, jobs and the economy, and government corruption as the most important public policy issues,” Avery-Stoss said. “Policies related to immigration and international affairs and/or foreign policy were rated least important.”

Furthermore, Avery-Stoss said more than 53% of the responding students do not think the United States is moving in the right direction. Nearly 24% think that the state of the U.S. has changed little throughout the past several years.

Their opinions about Pennsylvania are less clear. Avery-Stoss said almost one-third are uncertain about the direction in which the Commonwealth is heading, and slightly fewer think there has been little change throughout the past several years. About 20% think Pennsylvania is headed in the right direction, which is an increase from the share who felt similarly in 2023.

“About 80% of the responding students are registered to vote,” added Avery-Stoss. “Nearly 37% of them are registered Democrats and 30% are registered Republicans. Over 22% are unaffiliated, and the remainder are members of other parties or unsure.”

Spring poll results highlight post-graduation priorities and perceptions of NEPA

Based on input provided each spring, Avery-Stoss said perceptions of economic health and quality of life affect post-graduation decisions.

Although feedback regarding quality of life is neutral, Avery-Stoss said student perceptions of the region’s economy mostly ranged from apathy to negativity. About 32% think the economy of NEPA is worse than the economy of the U.S., and almost 35% think it is similar. Over 19% of the students are unsure.

Furthermore, Avery-Stoss said students are becoming more hesitant to consider graduate school. Over half of all respondents in every polling year from 2015 to 2021 reported that they either planned to enroll in graduate school or were already in a graduate or professional school. This share decreased to 44% in 2024. Students do feel that their education has prepared them for their careers, however.

Among eight options to consider when deciding where they will seek employment after graduation, 49% rank availability of jobs in their desired fields either first or second on their lists. Nearly 49% place cost of living either first or second.

When considering job opportunities, they place opportunities in their desired fields highest among six options, with 58% placing the category first or second on their lists. A plurality nearing 38% place starting salary first or second on their lists.

Avery-Stoss said students also consider factors such as proximity to family and friends, availability of housing, entertainment and recreation, and cost of living when making their first career moves.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.