WILKES-BARRE — Republican Jamie Walsh is unopposed in the 117th Legislative District. He defeated incumbent Republican Mike Cabell in the April Primary.

Walsh identified key issues he intends to address after speaking with constituents during his door-to-door campaign.

Those issues are:

• Economy.

• Illegal immigration.

• Property taxes.

• Parental rights.

From his website:

“Jamie Walsh is a true fiscal and social conservative who is committed to improving the standard of living and quality of life for the constituents in Luzerne County. Jamie believes that government needs restraint and should be less intrusive in our daily lives. He believes that capitalism is the backbone of our country, and he will stand with small businesses, school districts and non-profits in the community against any future lock-downs and closures, while ensuring our other constitutional freedoms are protected.

“My priorities as your State Representative have been born from conversations I’ve had with constituents throughout the 117th district over the past 2 years. No longer can we elect hypocritical leaders that place us in debt with irresponsible votes to satisfy agendas which do not reflect our most important needs and priorities. When I get to Harrisburg, the following will be my top priorities”

Jamie Walsh

Age: 49

Town of residence: Ross Township

Political party: Republican

Education: High School graduate

Family: Wife, Nancy; son, Logan, daughter, Ava.