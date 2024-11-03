🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In the 118th Legislative District, incumbent Democrat Rep. Jim Haddock is running against Republican McKayla Kathio.

The Times Leader asked the candidates to define what they feel are the most important issues in the 2024 campaign.

Rep. Jim Haddock

• Investing in good jobs: “Family-sustaining jobs are the pillar of a healthy community. That is why fighting for economic opportunity, fair wages, and unions is a cornerstone of my campaign. In Harrisburg, I’ve done this by voting for a plan to increase the minimum wage to $15 dollars an hour over a five year period. I voted to create good jobs by increasing funding for the Main Street Matters Program, which spurs small business growth in our towns. I also voted to increase funding for the PA SITES program, which offers financial incentives to businesses that relocate to Pennsylvania or expand operations here.

• Strengthening public education: “There is nothing more important than our children because they are our future. For that reason, I am proud to have voted for historic new public education funding. This new funding was an important step toward fixing Pennsylvania’s unfair education funding system, which relies too heavily on local property taxes. When we get our fair share of funding from the state, local property taxpayers will no longer have to shoulder the burden of underfunded schools because local school districts will be able to cut property taxes.

• Public safety : “I am a strong supporter of our police officers and firefighters. I delivered millions in grant funding to equip our local police and fire departments. In Harrisburg, I voted to fund new cadet classes to fill the ranks of our Pennsylvania State Police and helped pass a bill with new tax credits for police officers and increased benefits for first responders with post traumatic stress injuries (PTSI).

• Cost of living: It is getting harder and harder for NEPA residents to afford the basics. That is why I have been fighting to lower the cost of utilities and housing. I led the charge against back-to-back rate hikes from the Pennsylvania American Water company in NEPA, successfully cutting them by over one half. I fought for consumers after the PPL billing fiasco and returned millions of dollars to customers that were overpaid to the electric company. I also voted to make housing more affordable by expanding property tax and rent rebates for seniors and people with disabilities.

• Protecting rights: “People deserve to know that their rights and privacy are protected by their government. That is why I stood up for a woman’s right to make her own private medical decisions. I am also a strong supporter of the right to own a gun and will continue to stand up for responsible gun ownership in Harrisburg. Lastly, I will continue to protect voting rights and make sure voting is accessible for all citizens.”

McKayla Kathio

• Inflation/economic stability: “Inflation is affecting the daily lives of families across Northeast Pennsylvania, making it harder to pay bills and put food on the table. As your representative, I will advocate for policies that lower taxes and promote job growth, helping families keep more of their hard-earned money. Supporting small businesses and attracting new industries to our region is vital for economic stability.”

• Immigration: “With an open border, every state is a border state, including Pennsylvania. Immigration is the second issue I hear most from constituents when I go door-to-door canvassing. We must prioritize border security to ensure the safety of our communities and enforce our immigration laws effectively. While I value legal immigration, we must manage it responsibly to protect our local jobs and resources. I support initiatives that strengthen our borders and provide pathways for legal immigrants to contribute to our economy.”

• Education: “Education is the cornerstone of our future in Northeast Pennsylvania, and every child deserves access to a high-quality education. I support fully funding public education and additional money for children trapped in failing schools so that families can choose the best public or private school for their child. Parental rights are also essential; parents should have a say in their children’s education, including curriculum choices and access to information.”

• Energy Independence: Northeast Pennsylvania is rich in energy resources that can drive our economy forward. I am committed to promoting responsible energy production while addressing environmental concerns. Supporting our local energy sector will boost job creation and enhance our energy independence.”

• Public safety/crime: “Public safety is a top priority for residents in the 118th District. Our police officers work tirelessly to protect our communities and deserve our full support. I advocate for increased funding for law enforcement and strong punishment for violent criminals. The opioid crisis affects too many in our area, particularly the spread of fentanyl. It poses a significant threat to our families, and we must work together to address this epidemic. By enhancing collaboration between law enforcement and health services, we can create safer neighborhoods and provide vital support to those struggling with addiction.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.