WILKES-BARRE — In the 121st Legislative District, incumbent Democrat Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski is seeking his 10th term in the state legislature against Dino Disler, who secured the Republican nomination as a write-in candidate.

The Times Leader asked the candidates to define what they feel are the most important issues in the 2024 campaign.

Rep. Pashinski

• Economy — “I believe we need everyone to pay their fair share. This concept is what makes America and Americans so great. As long as we have responsible spending on the things taxpayers need and we all pay our fair share we will continue to grow and improve our economy for the benefit of all

• Education — “As a teacher for almost 40 years, public education is one of my top priorities. I truly know the power and importance of a good education. The children are our future, and every child, no matter what side of the tracks they come from, should be given the opportunity to learn, grow, and utilize their gifts to develop their career. Public education is one of the main factors in helping to make America the wealthiest and most powerful nation in the world. Every effort must be initiated to ensure our children, our future, receive the appropriate funding and resources necessary to guarantee a quality education for all our children.

• Environment — “Pennsylvania is blessed with an abundance of natural resources that must be carefully managed to fuel our economy and create and maintain quality jobs. Our incredible resources such as water, farmland, hardwood forests, anthracite/bituminous coal, oil, gas and — Marcellus shale all provide opportunities and challenges that must be skillfully managed to protect and develop. Scientific advancement, health, environmental protections and economic opportunities must all be appropriately managed to create the most beneficial outcome for the people of Pennsylvania.”

• Women’s health — “The health care of a woman, a man or child should be between them, their doctor and family — period. The complexities of health care belong with the patient and their physician. Not the patient and their politician.”

• Gun Control — “I have always believed in the Second Amendment rights and support American citizens’ right to protect themselves, their families and property. I also support sensible and government-approved gun education programs that teach the dangers, responsibilities and consequences experienced with gun ownership. I also do not believe the civilian population should have access or ownership of any weapon designed for war. Improved standards must be initiated to require manufacturers to comply with the sale of weapons to individual citizens and to our government armed forces. This is what parents and families deserve for the protection of their children, family and friends. Today a new system designed for proper gun ownership, use and sport must be developed and utilized to try and prevent the death of innocent people.”

Disler

Mr. Disler did not respond to several requests for interviews or to submit his positions on issues. The following was taken from his campaign website: https://dinoforpa.com/plan.

• Job Creation: Disler will oppose the 300% small business tax increase proposal in Harrisburg. He’ll also work to make Pennsylvania’s regulatory system more fair, more predictable and more affordable.

• Safe communities: Disler will support our police; get tough on real criminals — especially drug dealers and those who use a gun; and work to prevent crime by supporting drug addiction and mental health services. He said he is deeply committed to helping our local communities be the best they can be. That’s why he’ll work for important grant funding to support needed infrastructure improvements; support environmental initiatives; and spend the time to meet with local elected officials, community and civic groups, and residents to hear their concerns and develop common sense solutions.

• Better schools: Disler believes we need to prepare our kids for success. To make sure that happens, he’ll put the focus back on the skills they need — math, science, reading, writing and technology. He’ll also push for increased accountability, investment and parental involvement.

• Improved health care: Disler said he is bothered by the same things we all are about health care — increasing costs and shrinking access. In Harrisburg, he will work to bring increased competition and more technology to the system to help reduce costs. He’ll also support smart incentives that address Pennsylvania’s health care provider shortage.

• Out-of-control spending: Disler said this is driving inflation and hurting all of us. In Harrisburg, he will focus the budget on our priorities — education, public safety, jobs — and cut the waste.

