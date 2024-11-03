🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In the 120th Legislative District, Republican Brenda Pugh is running against Democrat Fern Leard to fill the seat occupied by outgoing Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston.

The Times Leader asked the candidates to define what they feel are the most important issues in the 2024 campaign.

Brenda Pugh

• Economy/inflation: “People are suffering, families are suffering, every time we turn around there is a new fee or increased tax added to pay the bills of the state. Every one of us must live by a budget it is time Pennsylvania does the same. We need to keep Pennsylvania out of our wallets and back into common sense governing. With so many people living paycheck to paycheck, we need to attack the policies driving inflation, rising property taxes and utility rates, and get more money back into people’s pockets.”

• Public Safety: “Prioritize our public safety and support for seniors and veterans here at home. For over 30 years, I have dedicated my career to serving and protecting our communities, our schools and families. Proud to be one of the few who have been awarded a ‘Certificate of Excellence’ for our unwavering dedication to preventing active shooters in our communities both nationally and internationally.”

• Illegal immigration: “The open border policies must stop now to ensure the safety and well-being of our country. These dangerous policies have allowed millions of unvetted people to flood our states along with drugs and human trafficking. It has created chaos that has overwhelmed our public safety personnel, public welfare systems and many cities and schools across our nation and here in Pennsylvania.”

• Jobs: “As State Representative, I will bring my 34 years of small business experience to Harrisburg to help provide real solutions to improve Pennsylvania’s job climate for our workers and small businesses. I will work with local community and business leaders to support the expansion of good-paying, safe jobs and industries that improve the quality of life of our families and increase the tax base. I have seen the change in life and the struggles families face here. I will always put our communities first while working to retain the jobs we have and to attract new jobs to our region.”

• Schools: “I will work to ensure all four public schools here in the 120th district receive their fair share of state funding. Our education system is too reliant on property taxes and needs a better way to equitably fund our schools. We need to shift away from property taxes to a more equitable system to ensure children have the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their zip code.”

• Mental health: “The suicide rate in Pennsylvania has increased by 32.7% over the past 20 years. Suicide has become an epidemic in our Commonwealth and across the nation and we must address this crisis now. Our youth and adults alike are affected and the astigmatism we have placed of seeking help is wrong. Families do not always see the signs, so we need to do a lot more work to help our loved ones find the help they need.”

Fern Leard

• Health care access: “Health care isn’t just a policy — it’s personal to me. After fighting for my sons to get the care they needed, I realized how many families are left behind by our health care system. That’s why I fought for the Lymphedema Treatment Act, ensuring millions now have access to necessary care. My focus is on expanding affordable, accessible health care, especially for working families. Everyone deserves quality care without battling insurance companies, and I’m committed to making that a reality for all Pennsylvanians.”

• Reproductive rights and health care freedom: “The right to make decisions about your own body should not be up for debate. Since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, we have already seen American mothers dying from complications due to confusing and intentionally vague state laws. I’m committed to protecting reproductive freedom and ensuring that every Pennsylvanian has access to the full range of reproductive health care, including contraception and IVF. I will fight to keep our rights out of the government’s hands.”

• Education funding and equity: “Every child deserves an excellent education, no matter their zip code. Our schools are unfairly funded, and the gaps between districts are unacceptable. I’m committed to fighting for fair funding across all schools, but we must do so responsibly. Through proper oversight, we can reinvest funds tied up in Harrisburg to ensure our tax dollars are utilized effectively and best prepare our children for the opportunities ahead. By investing wisely and avoiding wasteful spending, we can also curtail the property tax hikes negatively impacting many across our district.”

• Economic opportunity and job creation: “We should be investing in small local businesses to uplift our local economy as well as removing the roadblocks placed in front of industries that weren’t hand-picked by paid-for politicians. For instance, closing the Delaware loophole can generate a major boost for local businesses. Instead of giving out-of-state corporations unfair tax breaks for bringing business into PA, we can redirect these incentives to locally-owned businesses. This would help sustain our local economy, bolster employment opportunities, and provide financial and employment security to families working in those businesses. By raising wages, supporting job training, and giving workers the benefits they deserve, we can build an economy that works for everyone right here at home.”

• Cost of living: “Pennsylvanians are struggling with rising costs—whether it’s filling up the gas tank or buying groceries. We need leaders who understand these challenges and are committed to real solutions. Loose campaign finance laws have a direct impact on our cost of living. I will always fight to lower everyday costs by tackling corporate price gouging while making sure more of our money stays in our pockets. Let’s make sure no one has to choose between paying to keep their houses warm in the winter or putting food on the table.”

