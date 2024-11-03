🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — In the 119th Legislative District, incumbent Republican Alec Ryncavage is seeking his second term in the state legislature against Democratic challenger Megan Kocher.

The Times Leader asked the candidates to define what they feel are the most important issues in the 2024 campaign.

Rep. Alec Ryncavage

• Economy: “I’ve worked to relieve the burden on paycheck-to-paycheck families and fixed-income seniors. I support energy policies that increase energy production locally in Pennsylvania while holding utility companies accountable. This session, I co-sponsored legislation that passed the Senate, lowering the Personal Income Tax rate from 3.07% to 2.8% and eliminating the ‘Gross Receipts Tax’ on utility bills. These policies would return up to $400 to every family’s wallet in the first year and up to $900 by the second year. This is just one example of how I keep my constituents a priority, and I remain committed to continuing this work.”

• Law and order/First Responders: “Safety is essential in our communities and it’s felt by everyone locally. We need a State Representative that supports law and order. First responders and nurses know what it takes to serve our communities, that is why they have endorsed my campaign. I am endorsed by the PA State Troopers Assoc., Fraternal Order of Police WV Lodge #36, PA Corrections Officers Assoc., PA Professional Fire Fighters Assoc., PA Assoc. of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals, and PA State Nurses Association.”

• Energy: “My opponent supports a total ban on fracking, but Pennsylvania’s energy production is essential to curb inflation, create jobs, and fund our infrastructure. The single greatest thing we can do for all families is produce cheaper energy. Halting energy production in PA means higher utility bills and shifts production to countries with high pollution rates like Russia, India and China. Pennsylvania’s energy industry contributes billions toward fixing our aging roads, bridges, and highways. To address climate concerns effectively, we must produce energy in the cleanest economy — right here in the U.S. Boosting local energy production safeguards both our economy and our environment.”

• Gridlock: “As a freshman legislator in the minority party, I cut through partisan politics to pass my first bill (HB 1619 of 2023), holding utility companies accountable. I fought against PennDOT’s use of Tar and Chip and opened a new District Office in Fairview Township to serve Mountain Top. I supported record road paving projects, including Lee Rd and Center St in Newport Twp and Rt 309. I’ve backed streetscape improvements in Glen Lyon, Ashley, Plymouth, Edwardsville, and Larksville; funded Mountain Top’s first K9 unit; and advocated for fairer funding for the Crestwood School District.”

• Experience/proven report card: “I’ve proven to listen and deliver results. With over 10,000 constituent cases solved and 173 outreach events hosted, I’ve stayed accessible through daily office hours, monthly coffee conversations, and town halls. Raised in a paycheck-to-paycheck home, I became a homeowner, business owner, and former Borough Councilman. My constituents know me personally, and I’ll keep fighting for everyday families, businesses, seniors, and veterans. I will continue adding to the $20 million in grants I’ve secured and put people before politics. Whether it be fighting utility companies from rate hikes or listening at your most vulnerable time, that personal representation will continue.”

Megan Kocher

• Economy: “Average people are suffering while legislators in Harrisburg continue to vote against providing relief for working families. Corporations are making record profits while raising prices for consumers. We can ease the burden on everyday people by electing leaders who are willing to stand up to greedy CEOs and corporate profiteering, holding them accountable for price gouging.”

• Property Tax: “I support implementing a property tax circuit breaker to ensure no household pays more than a fair percentage of their income in property taxes. Those with the lowest incomes often end up paying a higher percentage of their earnings under the current system, which is simply unfair. This would provide relief to working families and seniors who are hit hardest by rising taxes.”

• Election reform: “Our democracy is built on the idea of one person, one vote, but that’s undermined when corporations and the ultra-wealthy can buy influence and elections. The system is stacked against working people. I strongly support election reform, including term limits and strict campaign finance laws, to limit the role of big money in politics and restore power to the people.”

• Education Funding: “Every child deserves access to a quality education, regardless of where they live. While the recent budget takes steps toward addressing Pennsylvania’s inequitable funding system, we still have a long way to go. It’s time for the state to fully pay its fair share to relieve the heavy burden on property taxpayers and ensure that all schools are adequately funded.”

• Reproductive freedoms: “I would never support additional abortion restrictions in Pennsylvania. If elected, I will prioritize protecting access to abortion and ensuring that private medical decisions remain between women and their doctors. Anti-abortion policies don’t help families; we need real solutions. If we want to reduce abortion rates, we need to expand access to health care, child care, paid family leave and education funding. The maternal care kit bill is a good start to ensuring mothers and infants have essentials, but we should be doing much more to support children and families.”

