WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn this week joined the Trust for Public Land in celebrating the announcement of the National Park Service’s $2.6 million investment in Hillside Pool in Berks County and Weston Field in Lackawanna County through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program.

Through the ORLP program, the NPS awarded $254.68 million to 54 communities to invest in locally led park projects across 24 states. This is the largest-ever investment in the Land and Water Conservation Fund’s ORLP Program.

• The City of Scranton will use its $672,000 grant at Weston Fields to improve the basketball courts, create a new parking lot and wellness loop, and install a new playground area, skate park, and splash pad.

• The City of Reading will use its almost $2 million grant to replace the dilapidated Hillside Pool with a modern splash pad, shaded cabanas, and numerous upgrades to create a family-friendly atmosphere. Additional improvements include new operational, concession, and restroom facilities, on-grade parking, and full ADA accessibility.

“These projects address a variety of needs in Reading and Scranton,” said Secretary Dunn. “Not only do they provide outdoor recreation opportunities, but they prioritize accessibility, sustainability, green infrastructure, and community safety. By providing technical assistance and support to communities across the Commonwealth, we are helping all Pennsylvanians achieve greater access and enjoyment in outdoor spaces.”

Owen Franklin, Vice President of the Great Lakes Region for Trust for Public Land, said TPL worked closely with DCNR to identify and support communities well-positioned for expanding outdoor recreation opportunities across the Commonwealth.

“We’re thrilled that this partnership led to successful ORLP funding applications in Reading and Scranton this year,” Franklin said.

Scranton Mayor Paige G. Cognetti said, “The City of Scranton continues to invest in our recreational spaces to transform parks and neighborhoods. The improvements planned at Weston Field made possible through this ORLP grant and matching Community Development Block Grant funds will help us build an inter-generational and more accessible park.”

In the United States, more than 100 million people, including 28 million children, do not have access to a park within a 10-minute walk of their home. To that end, DCNR supports community park projects, like the Reading and Scranton projects, across the Commonwealth in service of its goal for a park within 10 minutes of every Pennsylvanian.

All turkey season opens

Pennsylvania’s fall turkey season kicks off Saturday, Nov. 2, in 20 of Pennsylvania’s 22 Wildlife Management Units (WMUs.)

Hunters are advised that the three-day Thanksgiving season again will run Wednesday, Thursday and Friday only in applicable WMUs.

As a reminder, no single-projectile firearms may be used in the fall turkey seasons. Hunters may use shotguns with fine shot and archery gear only.

While fall turkey hunters no longer are required to wear fluorescent orange, the Game Commission highly recommends the use of orange, especially while moving.

Season outlook

Everyone who purchases a hunting license receives one fall turkey tag, as well as one spring tag. During the fall season, any turkey can be harvested, and female turkeys account for more than 50% of the fall harvest. When turkey populations are below goal in a WMU, the fall season structure is reduced to allow more female turkeys to survive to nesting.

The annual turkey sighting survey was conducted July and August and the number of turkey sightings nearly doubled from last year, 30,286 compared to 15,431 in 2023. The reproductive index for 2024 came in at 3.2 poults per all hens observed, which is above the previous five-year average of 2.9 poults per hen. This is the first year since the national standardized survey began in 2019 that all WMUs reported indices above the general threshold of 2.0 poults per hen, which is considered adequate for replacing adult mortality.

Reproductive success varies annually due to many factors particularly spring and summer rainfall, temperature, habitat conditions, predation, insect abundance and hen condition.

Harvests and reporting

Successful fall turkey hunters must tag their birds according to instructions provided on the printed harvest tags supplied with their licenses, then report harvests.

Mentored hunters under age 7 may receive, by transfer, a fall turkey tag supplied by their mentor.

The turkey must be tagged immediately after harvest and before the turkey is moved, and the tag must be securely attached to a leg until the bird is prepared for consumption or mounting.

Within 10 days of harvest, turkey hunters must report harvests to the Game Commission, either by going online to the Game Commission’s website, www.pgc.pa.gov, calling toll-free or mailing in a prepaid post card.

PA Game Commission: General elk season opens Nov. 4

One of the most highly sought-after hunting opportunities in the country is the chance to pursue Pennsylvania elk, and the most popular of the state’s three elk seasons starts soon.

The general elk season opens Monday, Nov. 4 and runs six days through Saturday, Nov. 9.

While Pennsylvania now has three separate seasons for elk — a two-week archery season in September, the general season, and a late season that begins Dec. 28 — the general season is tops in participation.

This year, 68 of the 140 Pennsylvania elk licenses awarded by lottery are valid for the general season. Of those, 30 hunters will be hunting antlered elk, or bulls, and 38 will be hunting antlerless elk, or cows.

Elk licenses for the general season have been allocated in 12 Elk Hunt Zones, geographic elk-management units dispersed throughout the north-central Pennsylvania elk range. Maps of the zones can be found on the elk page at — www.pgc.pa.gov .

Real-time harvest results can be viewed at — www.pgcapps.pa.gov/Harvest/Elk.

Pennsylvania’s annual cold weather life jacket requirement underway

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) reminds boaters, anglers, and hunters that the annual cold weather life jacket requirement is in effect.

From Nov. 1, through April 30, boaters are required to wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length or on any kayak, canoe, or paddle-board. The requirement applies to all Pennsylvania waters.

Sudden cold-water immersion, or cold-water shock, occurs when a person is unexpectedly plunged into cold water resulting in an involuntary gasp where water is often inhaled. This uncontrollable reaction causes panic, hyperventilation, inhalation of water, and inhibits the ability of a person to swim.

According to Pennsylvania boating accident reports, nearly 80% of all boating fatalities occurred because boaters were not wearing life jackets.

The PFBC also recommends that anglers participating in ice fishing this winter always wear a life jacket to provide lifesaving protection in the event of a fall through the ice.

Individuals who plan to boat or participate in ice fishing during the cold weather months should follow these Cold Water Survival Safety Tips:

— Always wear a life jacket, even when not required.

— Never boat alone.

— Leave a float plan with family or friends to indicate where your boating trip will begin and end, and when you expect to return.

— Become familiar with the waters you plan to boat in advance of your trip.

— Bring a fully charged cell phone with you and store it in a waterproof container.

— Wear clothing that insulates when wet, such as fleece, polypropylene, or other synthetics

— If you are about to fall into cold water, cover your mouth and nose with your hands to prevent inhaling water.

— If your boat capsizes, stay with the boat, and if possible and get back into or climb on top of the boat.

— While in cold water, do not remove your clothing.

— If you cannot get out of the water and you are wearing a life jacket, get into the Heat Escape Lessening Posture (HELP), bringing your knees to your chest and holding them close to the body.

— Once out of the water, remove wet clothes and warm up as soon as possible.

— If you have been exposed to cold water, act on the side of caution, and seek medical attention when necessary.

PA Office of Outdoor Recreation rolls out ‘Elevate’ initiative to engage outdoor businesses

Pennsylvania Director of Outdoor Recreation Nathan Reigner this week announced the launch of “Elevate” — a new business engagement initiative designed to strengthen Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation industry by engaging directly with the businesses that drive it.

The Elevate initiative will connect with outdoor recreation businesses across the Commonwealth to identify barriers to growth, develop workforce solutions, and highlight Pennsylvania as a premier destination for outdoor recreation and a place where related businesses can thrive. Pennsylvania businesses involved in or benefiting from outdoor recreation are invited to complete a brief questionnaire.

This initiative advances Gov. Josh Shapiro’s commitment to strengthening Pennsylvania’s outdoor industry, delivering on his promise to make Pennsylvania a national leader in outdoor recreation, entrepreneurial opportunity, and job creation.

“Outdoor recreation is already a major economic driver in Pennsylvania and my Administration is working to grow the industry even further by connecting the dots between businesses in the Commonwealth’s outdoor recreation economy so they can help each other grow and succeed,” Gov. Shapiro said. “This initiative is an example of how our commitment to outdoor recreation can lift up communities, create good jobs, and fuel economic growth across Pennsylvania. Outdoor recreation isn’t just about business or economics — it’s about our quality of life and enjoying the incredible natural beauty we’re lucky to have here in Pennsylvania.”

The outdoor recreation industry in Pennsylvania employs more than 164,000 people and contributes $17 billion to the state’s economy annually. Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy is vibrant and diverse — from designers, manufacturers, and retailers to distributors, experience providers, and creative professionals — each contributing to a thriving sector.

Businesses benefiting from outdoor recreation include local mainstays like Easton Outdoor Company, national brands like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Runner’s World magazine, as well as independent guiding and artisanal ventures.